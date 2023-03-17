ELKO — During the 2022 season, the Elko track and field teams posted similar performances at the 3A state meet.

The Indians closed out the top-10 of the team standings with 33 points, the Lady Indians closing one spot outside a top-10 finish with 22 points for 11th place.

Weather and the inability to practice outside have been challenges early in March, Elko’s varsity opening the season Saturday in the Salt Lake Classic, in Riverton, Utah.

Boys

Of the Indians’ state qualifiers for the 2022 3A state meet, Elko will return a large number of its athletes.

For distance runs, now-junior Braylon Baggett will pace the pack after qualifying twice individually to state as a sophomore — taking third in the 3200 meters with a personal record of 10:13.68 and finishing eighth in the 1600 meters with another PR of 4:43.33.

Not listed on Elko’s roster on Athletic.net, now-junior Quentin Williams qualified for state in two events as a sophomore as well.

In the 100 meters, he ran fifth with a time of 11.70 seconds.

He ranked eighth in the 200 meters in 23.43 seconds for a personal record.

Elko’s other individual qualification came from now-senior Ayden Whiting, who took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.40 seconds as a junior.

The Indians qualified for state in all four of the relays.

In the 4x200, Williams and now-junior Eli Finlayson — along with graduated sprinters Jarett Taylor and Andres Cervantes — finished fourth with a time of 1:34.06.

Elko — Baggett, now-senior Landon Lenz and graduated distance runners Gavin Nicola and Philip Neff — also ranked fourth in the state in the 4x800 relay in 8:54.15.

The Indians — now-junior Tyler Wiseman, Neff, now-senior Caden Wallace and Cervantes — placed fifth in state with a time of 3:34.68 in the 4x400.

In the 4x100, Elko — consisting of now-junior Jacob Aguirre, now-senior Chris Amaya, Williams and Finlayson — finished in 45.67 seconds for sixth place.

Girls

For the girls, Elko never graduated any of its state qualifiers from last season — individually or as relay teams.

In the hurdles, now-senior Tyra Christean booked two qualifications — taking fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.21 seconds and placing sixth in the 300 hurdles in 51.66 seconds — not listed on the team roster currently.

Now-junior Reese Hatch finished fifth in the 3200 meters with personal-record time of 12:44.02 as a sophomore.

As a junior, now-senior Carly Nielsen ran sixth with a PR time of 5:49.57 in the 1600 meters.

In the 4x800 relay, the Lady Indians finished second at state with a time of 10:15.46 — consisting of Hatch, Nielsen and now-sophomores Liliana Haynes and Lindsey Johns.

But, Johns plans to focus on basketball and not run track for the upcoming season.

*Head coach Hans Gaul was unavailable for comment.

Varsity Opener

While Elko’s junior varsity competed Friday in the High Desert Invite, at Reno High School, the varsity teams will take part in the Salt Lake Classic, on Saturday, in Riverton, Utah.