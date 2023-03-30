HEBER CITY, Utah — On Friday and Saturday, the Elko track and field team took on tough competition at the Pine View Invitational.
The only point was scored by Elko’s boys in the 4x200-meter relay, coming in an eighth-place finish.
Results are listed for those who finished in the top-half of their respective events.
Boys
Relays
4x200-meter relay — 8. Elko 1:38.91.
4x800 meters — 10. Elko 8:52.86.
4x100 meters — 11. Elko 46.28 seconds.
100-meter dash — 61. Junior Eli Finlayson 11.94 seconds (SR). 64. Junior Tyler Wiseman 11.97 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 50. Finlayson 24.49 seconds (SR).
400 meters — 47. Wiseman 56.82 seconds.
800 meters — 41. Senior Caden Wallace 2:08.30 (PR). 56. Junior Braylon Baggett 2:09.99 (PR).
1600 meters — 46. Baggett 4:37.87 (PR).
3200 meters — 30. Baggett 9:27.21 (PR).
110-meter hurdles — 28. Senior Ayden Whiting 19.16 seconds (SR). 30. Sophomore Mondo Herrera 19.25 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 30. Freshman Octaviann Cordova 47 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 19. Senior Liam Moore 39-feet-7-inches.
Discus — 12. Moore 124-feet-5-inches. 20. Junior Nathan Gwyn 115-feet-8-inches (PR). 32. Junior Marcus Rodriguez 105-feet-7-inches (PR).
Long jump — 39. Sophomore Matthew Welch 18-feet-6-1/4-inches (PR).
Girls
100 meters — 15. Senior Tyra Christean 13.13 seconds (PR). 48. Freshman Brielle Cooper 13.81 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 61. Junior Abi Ramirez 28.93 seconds (PR). 63. Cooper 28.95 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 14. Ramirez 1:05.56 (PR). 19. Freshman Sascha Vera 1:06.26 (PR). 38. Freshman Fatoumata Berry 1:08.22 (PR). 39. Freshman Jessica Vera 1:08.29 (PR). 48. Junior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez 1:09.66 (PR).
800 meters — 41. Sophomore Lilianna Haynes 2:35.77 (PR).
1600 meters — 70. Haynes 5:51.79 (PR). 73. Senior Carly Nielsen 5:52.41.
3200 meters — 26. Nielsen 12:31.70 (PR). 29. Junior Reese Hatch 12:35.54 (PR). Haynes 12:42.48 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 18. Christean 17.45 seconds (SR). 25. Cooper 18.05 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 9. Christean 48.34 seconds (PR). 23. Cooper 51.49 seconds (PR).
4x800-meter relay — 10. Elko 10:51.15.
Up Next
Elko will compete at 9 a.m. Friday in the Battle Mountain Invitational.