EUREKA — On Friday, April 14, Elko County was well represented at the Eureka Invitational.

Some teams sent their junior varsity programs to the meet, while the others — generally smaller schools — supplied their varsity athletes.

The best local finishes were posted by Spring Creek’s JV, the Spartans finishing second in boys standings with 94 points and the Lady Spartans taking third in the team standings with 68.45 points.

*Individual results listed are for those athletes who ranked in the top-10 of their respective events.

Boys

Behind the Spartans was West Wendover, which placed third with 85 points.

Elko’s JV finished eighth with 24 points, followed by Jackpot — which split ninth with Pyramid Lake — the Jaguars and the Lakers each tallying 10 points.

Carlin posted five points for 11th, and Independence notched one point for 12th place.

100 meters — 1. West Wendover senior Nathan Flores 11.6 seconds (PR). 2. West Wendover junior Jorge Rodriguez 11.7 seconds. 7. Spring Creek senior Chris Coplan 11.9 seconds (PR). 8. Independence sophomore Terrin Rivers 12.0 seconds (PR). 9. Spring Creek junior Aiden Poplin 12.2 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 4. Rodriguez 24.3 seconds. 8. Coplan 25.4 seconds (PR). 9. Poplin 25.5 seconds (PR). 10. Spring Creek junior Kameron Bush 25.9 seconds.

400 meters — 3. Spring Creek senior Rustyn Dorohov 56.7 seconds (PR). 5. Elko senior Kyler Evans 57.8 seconds (PR). 6. Elko freshman Zuriel Mildren 58.1 seconds (PR). 7. Spring Creek senior Joseph Terras 58.9 seconds (PR). 8. Spring Creek senior Jaxon Miller 59.1 seconds.

1600 meters — 2. West Wendover junior Miguel Soriano 5:04.8 (PR). 3. West Wendover junior William Martinez 5:27.8 (PR). 4. Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza 5:34.5 (SR). 8. Elko sophomore Jairo Ortiz 5:55.3. 10. West Wendover junior David Rodriguez 6:02.2 (SR).

3200 meters — 2. Rodriguez 13:10. 3. West Wendover senior Damian Escareno 13:14.2 (PR). 5. Spring Creek freshman Adley Baldwin 14:06.0 (PR). 6. West Wendover freshman Anthony Bair 14:56.6. 9. Elko freshman Orlie Alcorta 15:39.2 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 1. Terras 18.4 seconds. 6. Spring Creek freshman Ezekial Herman 21.3 seconds. 7. Elko freshman Eko Hoover 22.5 seconds. 8. Spring Creek freshman Kaiven Greener 22.8 seconds. 9. Spring Creek freshman Nathan Perry 22.9 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Spring Creek junior Jesper Johnson 49.3 seconds (PR). 4. Jackpot senior Rey Perez 49.7 seconds. 7. West Wendover sophomore Zachary Dvorack 52.1 seconds (PR). 8. Herman 52.7 seconds. 10. Hoover 53.9 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 1. Spring Creek sophomore Colin Banning 38-feet-9-inches. 2. Spring Creek junior Cody Acord 38-feet-7-1/2-inches. 5. Elko senior Jonathan Curiel 36-feet-5-1/4-inches (PR). 9. Elko junior Riken Still 34-feet-1-inch (PR).

Discus — 1. Acord 123-feet-2-inches. 6. Banning 95-feet-9-inches. 10. Elko junior Anthony Trujillo 85-feet-1-inch.

High jump — 5. Spring Creek senior Ajay Taylor 5-feet-4-inches (PR). 7. Spring Creek junior Tucker Johnson 5-feet. 9. Johnson 4-feet-10-inches (PR).

Long jump — 6. Johnson 16-feet-11-inches (PR). 10. West Wendover freshman Alex Rodriguez 16-feet-3-inches.

Triple jump — 5. Carlin freshman Leo Krantz 34-feet-1-inch (PR). 6. Alex Rodriguez 33-feet-5-inches (PR). 10. Johnson 31-feet-11-inches.

Relays

4x100 — 3. Elko (sophomore Cruz Bricker, freshman Evan Munson, sophomore Sergio Lopez and freshman Ronin Thomas) 50.4 seconds. 4. Spring Creek (sophomore Tate Tucker, freshman Saber Shannon, freshman Wyatt Negrych and sophomore Jaydn Hildreth) 51.1 seconds. 6. West Wendover (Flores, Dvorack, freshman Devin Escobedo and freshman Davian Morales) 51.7 seconds. 8. Carlin (sophomore Carter Pooley, sophomore Azland Pinnell, Krantz and junior Jordan Vicente) 55.8 seconds.

4x200 — 3. West Wendover (freshman Uriel Lopez, Dvorack, Morales and Escobedo) 1:49. 4. Spring Creek (freshman Colton Cunningham, Shannon, Tucker and Hildreth) 5. Elko (sophomore Matthew Payson, freshman Kalman Anthony, freshman Kristopher Garcia and Mildren) 1:49.8.

4x400 — 2. West Wendover (Jorge Rodriguez, Flores, Martinez and Soriano) 3:58.4. 3. Spring Creek (sophomore Oscar Rodriguez, freshman Hunter Heieie, Hildreth and Cunningham) 4:16.

4x800 — 1. West Wendover (Martinez, Escareno, David Rodriguez and Soriano) 9:34.6.

Girls

Behind Spring Creek’s third-place total of 68.45 points, Elko’s JV rounded out the top-five with 45.9 points.

West Wendover’s girls finished eighth with 29 points, Owyhee closed off the top-10 with 19 points and Jackpot ranked 12th with 10.5 points.

With 1.25 points, Carlin placed 13th.

100 meters — 2. Elko freshman Natalia Frederick 14.3 seconds (PR). 4. Elko sophomore Bayley Mason 14.7 seconds (PR). 6. Spring Creek junior Elizabeth Billat 14.9 seconds (PR). 6. Elko freshman Fatoumata Berry 14.9 seconds (PR). 6. Elko freshman Abril Gonzalez 14.9 seconds.

200 meters — 4. Billat 31.1 seconds (PR). 8. Spring Creek freshman Skylee Johns 32.3 seconds. 9. West Wendover junior Isabella Richey 32.8 seconds (SR).

400 meters — 3. Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist 1:08.1 (PR). 4. Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood 1:09 (SR). 5. Barry 1:10.1. 6. Gonzalez 1:11.6. 9. Mason 1:15.4. 10. West Wendover sophomore Shay Neaman 1:15.9.

800 meters — 2. Neaman 3:04.2 (PR). 4. Johns 3:08.6 (PR). 5. Spring Creek freshman Zoey Dahl 3:17.7. 7. Jackpot Euince Dominguez 3:20.7. 8. Elko junior Alitzel Gonzalez-Avila 3:21.2. 9. Elko sophomore Iris Silva 3:22.1.

1600 meters — 4. West Wendover junior Daisy Luna 7:09.8. 6. Silva 7:24.5. 7. Dahl 7:33. 8. Elko freshman Fabi Gonzalez 7:43.7. 9. Gonzalez-Avila 7:44.1. 10. West Wendover sophomore Alicia Dominguez 7:53.

3200 meters — 1. Luna 16:15.8. Alicia Dominguez 17:05.7.

100-meter hurdles — 3. Youngblood 18.6 seconds (PR). 8. Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin 22.2 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Lindquist 53.1 seconds.

Shot put — 3. Owyhee senior Mattisen Jones 27-feet-10-3/4-inches (SR). 6. Jackpot senior Kiyarra Saltas 24-feet-6-inches. 9. Jackpot senior Alejandra Sanchez 23-feet-2-1/2-inches (SR). 10. Owyhee senior Lili Johnson 22-feet-10-1/2-inches.

Discus — 1. Jones 92-feet-8-inches (SR). 8. Saltas 71-feet-1-1/2-inches (SR).

High jump — 4. Elko freshman Luci Gillins 4-feet-2-inches (PR). 5. Elko freshman Gracie Woster 3-feet-10-inches.

Long jump — 3. Lindquist 13-feet-8-inches. 4. Johns 13-feet-7-inches (PR). 8. Loftin 12-feet (PR). 8. Spring Creek senior Juliette Vanassche 12-feet (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 1. Elko 57.2 seconds. 5. Spring Creek — sophomore Ashani Hager, junior Rilyn Spinks, freshman Bailey Kinzer and freshman Alina Collins — 1:03.5. 6. Owyhee (junior Taylor Blossom, Johnson, Jones and senior Tsiavi Melendez) 1:19.4.

4x200 — 2. Spring Creek (Hager, Spinks, Kinzer and Collins) 2:16.9. 4. Jackpot — freshman Jocelyn Cervantes, Euince Dominguez, senior Luz Martinez and senior Adriana Mata-Rivera — 2:28.6.

Up Next

Most Elko County teams will compete in the Lowry Invitational, on Saturday, in Winnemucca.