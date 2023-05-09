PROVO, Utah — At the BYU Invitational — featuring huge numbers of schools and elite talent — West Wendover had on athlete rise above the rest, literally.
Junior Adara Griffith posted a pair of impressive long jumps, taking sixth in the trials with a span of 15-feet-11-/4-inches — ranking seventh in the finals with a personal-record distance of 16-feet-2-inches.
Girls
Long jump trials — 6. Griffith 15-feet-11-1/4-inches. 126. Senior Lizette Banuelos 11-feet-7-3/4-inches.
Long jump finals — 7. Griffith 16-feet-2-inches (PR).
200 meters — 163. Sophomore Nevaeh Covarrubias 32.84 seconds.
1600-meter sprint medley relay — 24. West Wendover 5:37.57.
Boys
Discus — 17. Valdez 117-feet-8-1/2-inches (PR). 42. Senior Ryker Carter 104-feet-1-1/2-inches.
1600 meters — 44. Soriano 4:48.18 (PR).
100 meters — 69. Senior Nathan Flores 12.10 seconds. 74. Senior Jorge Rodriguez 12.12 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 70. Senior Joey Salas 48.48 seconds.
400 meters — 81. Rodriguez 56.13 seconds (PR).
800 meters — 81. Junior Miguel Soriano 2:14.80 (PR). 117. Junior William Martinez 2:19.39 (SR).
Shot put — 81. Senior Tristen Valdez 35-feet-7-1/4-inches.
200 meters — 97. Rodriguez 25.19 seconds. 106. Flores 25.28 seconds. 132. Senior Damian Escareno 2:24.18 (PR).
Long jump — 102. Salas 16-feet-4-inches.
1600-meter sprint medley relay — 13. West Wendover 3:58.75.
Up Next
The Wolverines will compete in the Division 2A South regional finals Friday and Saturday, in Boulder City, the top-four athletes in each event qualifying for the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.