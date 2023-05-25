Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
LAS VEGAS — At the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, the West Wendover girls crowned a state champion.
In the team standings, the Wolverines finished 11th with 19 points — the Lady Wolverines taking 13th with 15 points.
Individually, no West Wendover athlete scored more points than junior Adara Griffith — who won the long jump with a personal-record span of 16-feet-5-inches.
West Wendover's Adara Griffth soars during the long jump of the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
She also placed sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.71 seconds.
For the boys, senior Tristen Valdez saves the best throw of his career for last — launching a personal-best 128-feet-1-inch for third place in the discus.
In the 1600 meters, the Wolverines gained another career best from junior Miguel Soriano — who ran a mile in 4:44.37.
West Wendover's Miguel Soriano competes in the 1600 meters during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
For relays, West Wendover — junior William Martinez, senior Damian Escareno, junior David Rodriguez and Soriano — captured fifth place in the 4x800 with a time of 9:15.67.
West Wendover's William Martinez runs the first leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Damian Escareno runs the second leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's David Rodriguez makes a turn on the third leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Miguel Soriano takes the baton for the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay in the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
The Wolverines — senior Nathan Flores, Martinez, Soriano and junior Jorge Rodriguez — ran sixth, despite a dropped baton, with a time of 3:45.48.
West Wendover's Nathan Flores starts the first corner of the 4x400 during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's William Martinez rounds the bend on the second leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Miguel Soriano opens the third leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Jorge Rodriguez strides out for the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
On the girls side, the Lady Wolverines gained a pair of eighth-place performances — one from an individual and the other by a relay team.
Junior Daisy Luna ran eighth in the 3200 meters, posting a career-best two-mile time of 15:22.59.
West Wendover's Daisy Luna rounds a turn during the 3200 meters of the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the 4x800 relay, West Wendover — sophomore Alicia Dominguez, junior Sydney Smith, freshman Vadania Keller and Luna — crossed eighth with an eight-lap tally of 14:54.59.
West Wendover's Alicia Dominguez runs the backstretch during the 4x80 relay at the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Sydney Smith runs the second leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Vadania Keller rounds a corner on the third leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
West Wendover's Daisy Luna runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Congratulations
Congratulations to Adara Griffith on her state title in the long jump and to all athletes who qualified for the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!