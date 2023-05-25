Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAS VEGAS — At the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, the West Wendover girls crowned a state champion.

In the team standings, the Wolverines finished 11th with 19 points — the Lady Wolverines taking 13th with 15 points.

Individually, no West Wendover athlete scored more points than junior Adara Griffith — who won the long jump with a personal-record span of 16-feet-5-inches.

She also placed sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.71 seconds.

For the boys, senior Tristen Valdez saves the best throw of his career for last — launching a personal-best 128-feet-1-inch for third place in the discus.

In the 1600 meters, the Wolverines gained another career best from junior Miguel Soriano — who ran a mile in 4:44.37.

For relays, West Wendover — junior William Martinez, senior Damian Escareno, junior David Rodriguez and Soriano — captured fifth place in the 4x800 with a time of 9:15.67.

The Wolverines — senior Nathan Flores, Martinez, Soriano and junior Jorge Rodriguez — ran sixth, despite a dropped baton, with a time of 3:45.48.

On the girls side, the Lady Wolverines gained a pair of eighth-place performances — one from an individual and the other by a relay team.

Junior Daisy Luna ran eighth in the 3200 meters, posting a career-best two-mile time of 15:22.59.

In the 4x800 relay, West Wendover — sophomore Alicia Dominguez, junior Sydney Smith, freshman Vadania Keller and Luna — crossed eighth with an eight-lap tally of 14:54.59.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Adara Griffith on her state title in the long jump and to all athletes who qualified for the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.