SACRAMENTO, California — Well, the Spring Creek school record in the 1600 meters — which stood for five years at 4:24.69 set by William Fallini-Haas — was broken twice in a matter of two weeks.

But, the new precedent has only changed hands one time.

Senior Joel Herman, who ran one mile in 4:23.34 on April 8, in Taylorsville, California, shattered his own record on Saturday, April 22.

Perhaps crossing state lines and competing against top competition brings out the best in athletes; it sure has been the case for Herman.

During the Sacramento Meet of Champions, he raised the ante — placing 12th in the 1600 meters with a new standard for the Spartans — running a mile in 4:19.73.

Herman now holds an advantage of nearly five seconds over Fallini-Haas’ previous school record from five years ago.