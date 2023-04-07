RENO — During spring break, the Elko baseball team has stayed busy.

On Tuesday, the Indians demolished Division 2A North program Yerington on the road — beating the Lions 14-4.

On Thursday, Elko scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and tied Division 5A North program Galena.

Versus Yerington

Against the Lions, the Indians found the high side of an offensive frame in the first inning by a tally of 4-3.

Yerington plated its only other run in the bottom of the fourth, but Elko went on to score 10 more runs in the contest.

After a scoreless second, the Indians put up two runs in the top of the third and another in the fourth.

Down the stretch, Elko ran away — scoring seven runs across the last two innings — crossing four runners in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

A trio of Indians went 3-for-5 at the plate, combining for five extra-base knocks.

Junior Fernando Acosta batted 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double, scoring a team-high four runs and driving in two.

Sophomore Toren Duke finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run.

Senior Alex Luna hit 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBI.

Senior Craig Slater closed a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and junior Cael Sellers went 1-for-1 and scored twice.

Senior Cai Alvarado finished 1-for-3 and scored run, and senior Alex Salaz was 1-for-3 as well.

Junior Preston Chamberlin made his lone hit count, going 1-for-5 and thumping a two-run homer to left field.

Without hits, juniors Bodey Ratliff and Gabe Correa scored one run apiece — junior Peyton Aranguena adding an RBI.

On the mound, Chamberlin got the win — allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts against four walks over three innings.

In an inning of middle relief, Aranguena gave up an unearned run — walking three batters and striking out one.

Correa nailed down the save, throwing three-scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with two free passes and a punchout.

ELKO — 402 104 3 — (14)(15)4

YERINGTON — 300 100 0 — 445

Versus Galena

On Thursday, the Indians built a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

But, Galena came back and grabbed a 6-4 lead with a five-run burst in the home half of the third.

The Grizzlies extended to an 8-4 advantage with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Despite going scoreless from the fourth through the sixth, Elko’s defense did its job over the final two frames.

Offensively, the Indians matched their output for the first six innings with a four-run flurry in the top of the seventh — the game ending as an 8-8 tie.

Slater hit 3-for-4 with a double, a team-high three RBI and a roster-best two runs scored — Luna finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Alvarado batted 1-for-3, drove in a run and scored another.

Acosta and Chamberlin each went 1-for-4 and scored once apiece, and Correa closed 1-for-4 and drove in a run.

Without knocks, juniors Jazyri Sotelo and Derrick Jacobo and Duke scored one run each.

In the start, Salaz allowed eight runs — seven earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts and four balls over 4-2/3 innings.

Across 2-1/3 frames of relief, Aranguena was really good — holding Galena scoreless — giving up just three hits with four Ks and two free passes.

ELKO — 301 000 4 — 892

GALENA — 015 110 0 — 8(11)4

Up Next

The Indians (9-1-1 overall) were slated to play Reed at 6 p.m. Friday and Spanish Springs at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.

Elko was scheduled to make up a delayed contest with Hug at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.