Related to this story

Indians sweep Buckaroos

Indians sweep Buckaroos

The Indians improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Lowry by final scores of 12-1 and 17-2.

Indians dominate Bucks

Indians dominate Bucks

At home, the Indians dominated the Buckaroos on Thursday — winning by the mercy rule with the finale score at 13-2 through five innings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenyan doping: Medical staff allegedly helping athletes cheat