Walz breaks own school record

On Saturday, Payge Walz — Spring Creek’s record holder in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200 meters — upped the ante even farther in the 100 hurdles.

Spartans defend turf

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defea…

Ontiveros blows out field

SPRING CREEK — Jackpot sophomore Hector Ontiveros never let the steep terrain of Spring Creek Golf Course bother him in the slightest.

JV boys run well at Dani Bates

Check out the junior varsity results of the Dani Bates Invitational, which saw the boys dominate most of the front-end finishes for the Elko C…

Lady Spartans top-10 at Bob Firman

Spring Creek's runners found the surface and terrain of Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho, as a prime course for setting personal recor…

