SPRING CREEK — Since he was a freshman, Spring Creek now-senior Joel Herman has done nothing but improve.

As a runner, he has made tremendous strides — breaking school records in the process — leading to a commitment to North Greenville University, in Tigerville, South Carolina.

Herman will compete collegiately in cross county and both indoor and outdoor track.

North Greenville is an NCAA Division-II member school of the Conference Carolinas.

Herman made his official visit to NGU at the beginning of April.

“I liked the areal it was warm and green. The athletic facilities were nice and they have a good track,” Herman said. “The coaches tailor their plans to each athlete; based on their specific philosophies and techniques. And, my brother (Gabriel) is back East (Virginia).”

While in school, Herman plans to study psychology but is currently unsure of what he wants to do with his degree for a particular career.

He also made official visits to the University of Nevada, College of Idaho (Caldwell) and Western Colorado University, in Gunnison — earning scholarship offers from each program.

At NGU, he has set some reachable goals in the short-term and lofty objectives for the future.

“I want to help the team win a conference title. I’d like to learn how to steeplechase, and I want to break four (minute mark) in the 1500 (meters),” Herman said. “For the long-term, I want to go to the D-II nationals.”

High School Career

Freshman As a freshman, Herman’s best cross country finish came on a 14th-place run with a personal record 5K of 20:00.7 during the Lowry Invitational, at Winnemucca Golf Course.

Unfortunately, his first season of track and field was canceled after just two meets due to COVID-19.

He ran a 5:28.8 in the 1600 meters of the Spring Creek League Meet, long jumped 14-feet-3-inches in Elko and 14-feet-4-inches in Spring Creek and placed fourth with a time of 48.44 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles in Elko and was sixth with a time of 49.04 in Spring Creek.

Sophomore

During his second year of cross country — which took place in the spring of 2021 — Herman set a season record of 18:13.9 during Spring Creek’s second home meet and finished ninth in the 3A North regional championships.

He posted a pair of third-place runs in Fallon and Spring Creek’s first home meet.

On the track, he set a season record of 5:01.23 in the 1600 meters at the BYU High School Invitational, in Provo, Utah, ran third in Elko and Lowry and crossed fourth in Dayton.

In the 300 hurdles, he claimed first at Lowry’s meet and also set a personal record during the BYU meet with a time of 46.15 seconds — ranking second in Elko and second in the 3A North regional championships.

Spring Creek — Benjamin Claridge, Kayden Boyle, Herman and Dylan Dunn — finished second at the regional championships in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:44.84.

The Spartans — Harrison Walund, Dillyn Sanchez, Liam Hamilton and Herman — ran fourth in the 4x800 relay at regionals with a time of 9:17.20.

Junior Year

In the fall of 2021, postseasons resumed for all sports — including cross country.

During the Dani Bates Invitational, Herman set what was then a personal record with a 5K time of 17:38.3.

He ranked fifth in the North regional meet with a time of 18:16, and made a huge jump to second with a time of 17:49 during the 3A state meet.

As a team, the Spartans took home the 3A state championship — tying Moapa Valley with 48 points but Spring Creek earned the tiebreaker due to its sixth-place runner finishing ahead of the Pirates’ fifth and sixth.

For track, Herman was the regional champion in both the 800 meters (2:03.53) and the 1600 meters (4:42.69).

At state, he ranked second in the one-mile with a season-best 4:36.71 and placed third in the half-mile with a two-lap total of 2:01.93 for another season record.

In the 4x800 relay, Spring Creek — Nathan Thomas, Nathan Morrill, Hamilton and Herman — finished second in 8:28.22.

Spring Creek won the regional championship by more than double second place, the Spartans posting 176 points to Elko’s tally of 79.

For the team standings, the Spartans were the runners-up to the state title — posting 95 points — finishing 21 points behind Moapa Valley’s tally of 116.

Senior

In his final cross country season, Herman won three of his five outs in the 5K — Lowry, Wells and the 3A North regional meet — setting a personal record of 16:15 in Winnemucca.

During the state race, he pushed himself to the brink and then some — running out of air and falling so hard to the ground that the knock actually jolted him to a recovery.

Despite the crash, he managed to get to his feet and finish the race — crossing fifth in 16:38.8.

Spring Creek easily repeated as state champions with 35 points, surpassing Somerset Academy’s and Moapa Valley’s matching totals of 81.

As a senior, Herman’s game went to new heights on the track.

He broke Spring Creek’s school record in the one-mile with a time of 4:19.73 in the Sacramento (California) Meet of Champions, eclipsing his own school record of 4:23.34 during the Taylorsville (California) Invitational.

In total, Herman took first six times in eight races at 1600 meters — winning the 3A North regional championship — and taking second at state.

He won three of his six starts in the 800 meters — including the regional title — set a personal record of 1:59.13 during the Big George Invitational, in Minden, and finished third at the state meet.

In the 3200 meters, Herman claimed his third individual regional championship — winning two races in five outs — and setting a career-best with a time of 9:41.91.

In the 4x800 relay, he never lost in five tries.

At the 3A state meet, Spring Creek — Hamilton, Thomas, Morrill and Herman — won the title by more than 17 seconds with a time of 8:10.09.

For the team standings, the Spartans — after winning the 3A North regional title once again by nearly double with 192 points to Elko’s 92 — ranked second at state to Moapa Valley for the second time in a row with 119.5 points to the Pirates’ 123.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Joel Herman on his record-breaking, ever-ascending rise to state, regional and national success and best wishes as he looks to build on his time at Spring Creek High School with North Greenville University.

