LAS VEGAS — At the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, the Elko girls stood above the rest of the teams.

In the standings, the Lady Indians nailed down the state championship by an impressive margin of 23 points — Elko scoring 88 points to Durango’s total of 65.

Spring Creek finished third with 65 points.

Individual State Champions

Individually, no local athlete racked up more state hardware than Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson — who topped the field in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

Munson won the two-mile with a time of 11:57.64 for a personal record, crossing the one-mile mark in 5:26.78.

Elko senior Tyra Christean captured the state crown with an impressive performance in the 300-meter hurdles, opening a 1.3-second margin of victory with a career-best time of 44.84 seconds — the sixth-fastest race in the history of the Division 3A.

In the shot put, Spring Creek senior Ella Buzzetti went out on top — making a personal-record mark of 36-feet-11-1/2-inches in the process.

For the Lady Indians, junior Abi Ramirez once again used a late rally in the last 100 meters for a first-place finish in the 800 meters — crossing the line in 2:22.91.

Runners-Up

Christean nearly brought home a championship in two events, placing second in the 200 meters — breaking her own school record — closing the half-lap in 25.85 seconds.

Ramirez also came extremely close to notching her second victory in the 400 meters, running a sub one-minute lap — posting a time of 59.57 seconds and crossing just behind the personal-record 59.35 set by North Valleys sophomore Honesty Hunter.

In the 800 meters, Munson ran second by a slim margin — leading until the home stretch and coming back with a strong finish — trailing Ramirez’s lean at the line by just five-hundredths of a seconds with a time of 2:22.96.

Elko senior Carly Nielsen closed her career with a personal-best effort in the 3200 meters, finishing behind Munson with a time of 12:06.55.

Third-Place Finishers

To go along with winning the 300-meter hurdles and a runner-up finish in the 200 meters, Christean continued her remarkable state finals with a pair of third-place races.

She set a personal record or 12.74 seconds in the 100 meters, and she booked a time of 16.24 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles.

Just behind Christean in the 300-meter hurdles, Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist ran third with a time of 46.54 seconds for a personal record.

Fourth-Place Medalists

Paired with her third-place finish in the 300 hurdles, Lindquist claimed the fourth and final medal in the 100-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 16.32 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes ran the best half-mile race of her career — taking fourth with a personal-best time of 2:27.21 — placing three local athletes on the podium.

Elko junior Reese Hatch also made three local medalists in the 3200 meters, finishing fourth with a two-mile run of 12:27.16.

Fifth-Place Finisher

In the discus, Elko sophomore Shirley Huckins was one spot outside a medal finish — placing fifth with a mark at 90-feet-7-inches.

Sixth-Place Finisher

Behind Huckins, Buzzetti ranked sixth in the discus with a throw of 90-feet even.

Seventh-Place Finisher

Huckins also qualified in both throwing events, launching a personal-best 30-feet-4-1/2-inches for seventh place in the shot put.

Relays

In the 4x800 relay, the Lady Indians won the state title by nearly 10 seconds — setting a school record.

Nielsen, Haynes, Hatch and Ramirez combined for a time of 9:46.02 — eclipsing the previous Elko benchmark of 9:46.40 set back in 2004 by Sydney Osmun, Kami Hernandez, Kendra Hernandez and Chelsea DiGrazia.

Spring Creek — senior Macey Reed, junior Brianna Perchetti, sophomore Kendyl Capurro and Munson — ranked third in the event with a time of 10:13.20.

Elko, consisting of freshmen Jessica and Sascha Vera, junior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez and Ramirez, finished third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:15.16.

In the 4x200 relay, the Lady Spartans came in sixth with a time of 1:52.58.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Elko head coach Hans Gaul and the Lady Indians on their Division 3A state girls team titles, individual champions Kiely Munson, Tyra Christean, Abi Ramirez and Ella Buzzetti, all medalists and everyone who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.