RENO — On Saturday, the girls led Elko’s track and field team.
At the Galena Invitational, the Lady Indians scored 40 team points and ranked seventh in the standings.
The boys posted nine points and were 14th of 19 scoring teams.
*Results listed are for the athletes who finished in the top half of their respective events.
Girls
1600 meters — 7. Sophomore Lilianna Haynes 6:02.20.
Shot put — 9. Sophomore Callee Johnson 27-feet-1-1/4-inches.
Relays
1200-400-800-1600 Distance-medley relay — 5. Elko (Junior Emely Castaneda, freshman Sascha Vera, Haynes and senior Carly Nielsen) — 14:30.05.
Boys
100 meters — 29. Junior Nico Avila 12.16 seconds (PR). 31. Junior Jacob Aguirre 12.17 seconds (PR).
3200 meters — 9. Freshman Estevan Zuniga 11:09.42 (PR).
Shot put — 30. Senior Jonathan Curiel 34-feet-8-inches (PR). 36. Freshman Xavier Griswold 34-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 37. Junior Riken Still 33-feet-5-1/4-inches (PR).
Discus — 8. Senior Liam Moore 121-feet-2-1/2-inches. 18. Junior Marcos Rodriguez 104-feet-3-1/2-inches. 21. Junior Nathan Gwynn 101-feet.
Relays
1200-400-800-1600 Distance-medley relay — 5. Elko (Junior James Fericks, senior Daniel Robles, senior Pavel Marin and senior Landon Lenz) 12:04.97.
400 meters — 11. Elko (Junior Fidel Ruiz, senior Esteban Perez, Marin and sophomore Cameron Lenz) 4:04.46.
Up Next
Elko’s junior varsity will compete Friday in the Eureka Invitational, the varsity competing Saturday during the Hug Nevada 9 Invite, in Reno.