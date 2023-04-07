HAZELTON, Idaho — At the Vikings Relays, the Lady Leopards led the Wells track and field team — scoring 23.5 points and ranking eighth.
For the boys, Wells tallied four points and finished outside the top-10 in 11th place.
Results listed are for athletes who ranked in the top-20 or better in their respective events.
Girls
300 meters — 12. Junior Carolina Johnson 52.29 (PR). 20. Junior Kira Boner 1:00.62 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 4. Senior Morgan Noorda 20.60 seconds (SR).
300-meter hurdles — 7. Senior Jorie Wright 1:00.20 (SR).
Shot put — 18. Junior Lucy Beardall 22-feet-1-1/2-inches.
Discus — 11. Junior Nicole DelRio 73-feet-6-inches (SR). 17. Angelica Garcia 58-feet-1-inch (SR).
Pole vault — 12. Wright 6-feet (SR).
Long jump — 16. Johnson 11-feet-9-inches (PR). Sophomore Callie Brodsho 11-feet-3-3/4-inches (SR).
Triple jump — 9. Brodsho 24-feet-2-1/2-inches (PR). 11. Boner 22-feet-1-/2-inches (SR).
Relays
4x100 throwers relay — Wells 1:01.22.
4x100 relay — 4. Wells 1:01.88.
Boys
1500 meters — Sophomore Christopher Burcham 6:17.24 (PR).
Shot put — 9. Senior Isaac Harney 33-feet-1-1/2-inches (SR).
Discus — 6. Harney 91-feet-2-inches (SR). 15. Freshman Carson Ballard 77-feet-2-inches (PR).
Relays
4x200 — 8. Wells 2:06.47.
Swedish 100-200-300-400 — 11. Wells 4:20.04.
Up Next
Wells will compete on Friday, April 14, in the Eureka Invitational.