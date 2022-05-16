 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Leopards pounce on 1A North title

SPARKS — At the Division 1A North regional track and field meet, Wells — namely the Lady Leopards — pounced.

In the girls division, the Lady Leopards were impressive — tallying a meet-best 164 points — besting second-place Eureka (118) by 46 points.

Owyhee finished sixth in the team standings with 38 points, Jackpot totaling six points for 10th place.

Individually, Elko County notched a pair of regional champions.

Wells senior Alaina Escamilla claimed the top spot in the pole vault and cleared the bar at 6-feet-9-inches.

She will be joined in the state meet by junior Jorie Wright — ranking second with a personal record of 6-feet-6-inches — and senior Bella Garcia, who finished third with a 6-foot-6-inch vault of her own in more attempts.

Senior teammate Jimena Roque-Luna was sixth and two spots away from a state berth at a height of 5-feet-6-inches.

In the discus, Owyhee junior Mattisen Jones booked the regional title with a personal-record toss of 93-feet-5-inches.

Escamilla also qualified for state in the event with a PR of her own on a 79-foot-9-inch throw.

Wells sophomore Nicole DelRio ranked sixth on a personal-record heave of 76-feet-9-inches, Jackpot junior Kiyarra Saltas taking seventh at 76-feet-2-inches.

Owyhee senior JosieRose Thomas spanned a personal-record distance of 26-feet-2-inches for second place in the triple jump, joined in the state meet by a third-place PR of 24-feet-9-inches from Wells sophomore Kira Boner and a fourth-place personal best of 24-feet-2-inches by Wells freshman Callie Brodsho.

In the 800 meters, senior Haylee Sethman was the regional runner-up for the Lady Leopards with a half-mile race of 2:46.38.

Junior teammate Madison Wachtel came in fifth — one spot out of a state qualification — with a time of 3:04.94.

Thomas ranked third in the long jump — notching her second state berth — leaping 13-feet-2-inches.

Garcia finished fifth in the event with a distance of 12-feet-8-inches, and Boner closed out the top-eight with an 11-foot-3-inch jump.

Sethman tallied her second state qualification with a third-place 1:04.53 for a personal record and third place in the 400 meters — junior teammate Morgan Noorda finishing seventh in 1:11.16 for a personal best — and knocked down her third berth to state in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-5-inches.

Wells freshman Paula Gizelle Flores took sixth in the high jump at 3-feet-10-inches.

Jones — paired with her regional title in the discus — also qualified for state in the shot put, using a personal-record length of 29-feet-9-3/4-inches for a third-place finish.

Wells freshman Lillian Harney finished off the top-eight with a 25-foot-3-inch throw for a personal best.

The Lady Leopards booked multiple qualifications in a number of events.

In the 1600 meters, Roque-Luna finished third with a time of 7:07.87 and sophomore Carolina Johnson took fourth in 7:28.77 — Jackpot junior Luz Martinez finishing fifth in 7:53.09.

Roque-Luna and Johnson also crossed three-four in the 3200 meters, posting respective two-mile times of 16:21.28 and 16:54.29.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Noorda earned a trip to state with a third-place race of 19.34 seconds — Garcia giving Wells multiple athletes in the state meet with a fourth-place 19.65.

Wright ranked one spot out of a state nod with a fifth-place time of 20.87 seconds.

Sethman finished fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 30.24 seconds, Noorda followed in sixth in 31.89 seconds and DelRio crossed seventh in 32-flat.

Thomas placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 57.2 seconds, Wright crossed seventh in 57.87 and Garcia took eighth in 58.05 seconds.

In the 100-meter dash, Wright was sixth with a time of 15.23 seconds.

Wells won the 4x800 relay with a time of 13:13.50 and took second in the 4x400 with a time of 5:34.76.

The Lady Leopards ranked second in the 4x200 relay in 2:13.37, and Owyhee crossed fourth for a state berth with a time of 2:27.25.

In the 4x100 relay, Wells earned the fourth and final state qualification with a time of 1:00.57.

Boys Results

In the boys standings, Jackpot led the local team with a fourth-place total of 73 points.

Wells finished eight with a team score of 28 points, and Owyhee followed in ninth with 21 points.

Individually, Jackpot senior Hector Ontiveros collected two regional titles.

He won the 800 meters with a time of 2:12.99 — freshman teammate Jorge Avila Fragoza crossing third in 2:19.50 for a personal record — and he claimed first in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 11:13.97, Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque following in second in 11:29.44.

In the 1600 meters, Fragoza earned his second trip to state with a runner-up 5:24.87 for a one-mile PR.

Wells senior Morgan Johnson set a personal record — clearing the bar at 9-feet-3-inches — placing second in the pole vault.

Owyhee senior Dayln Thomas was the runner-up in the discus — sailing a throw 117-feet-1-inch for a personal record — and Wells junior Isaac Harney finished off the top-eight with a personal best of 96-feet-4-inches.

Harney and Thomas both qualified for state in the shot put — going for third and fourth — pushing the stone for personal bests of 36-feet-6-inches and 36-feet-5-1/4-inches, respectively.

In the 400 meters, Jackpot senior Jonnathan Rios qualified for state with a third-place time of 54.42 seconds — Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas crossing sixth in 59.92 and Jackpot freshman Alfredo Aguilar notching a PR of 1:01.08 for seventh place.

Thomas finished sixth in the 100 meters with a personal-record dash of 12.36 seconds — Jackpot junior Rey Perez followed in seventh in 12.42 seconds — and posted a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 29.64 seconds.

For Wells, freshman Marco Flores closed out the top-eight in the long jump with a personal-record distance of 13-feet-3-inches.

The Jaguars won the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:18.28 — opening more than a minute lead — and Jackpot took second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:46.61, the Leopards crossing fifth and a spot away from a state qualification in 4:43.81.

Jackpot placed third in the 4x200 relay in 1:55.27 and knocked down the fourth berth to state with a time of 52.46 seconds in the 4x100 relay.

State Meet

The Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks — the same location as the regional meet.

