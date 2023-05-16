SPARKS — In the Division 1A North regional finals, the best local finishes came from the Wells girls and the Jackpot boys track and field teams.

The Lady Leopards tied for fourth with 76 points — matching the total of Virginia City — Jackpot’s girls finished eighth with 27 points, Carlin followed in ninth with 26 points and Owyhee placed 11th with 14 points.

For the boys, the Jaguars tallied 41 points — sharing sixth with Sage Ridge — Wells ranked ninth with 20 points, Owyhee was 11th with 16 points and Carlin took 12th with 12 points.

Girls

Regional Champion

The Lady Leopards gained a regional championship from junior Carolina Johnson, who won the triple jump with a personal-record span of 28-feet-11-inches.

Regional Runners-Up

Wells also knocked down a regional runner-up performance from senior Morgan Noorda — who set a personal record of 19.11 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles — and another from senior Jorie Wright, who tied her career record and cleared the bar at 6-feet-6-inches in the pole vault.

Third-Place Finishers

In the shot put, Owyhee senior Mattisen Jones tossed her way to a state qualification — launching a 30-foot-4-inch effort for third place.

For Carlin, freshman Jaden Loftin booked her spot in the state meet with a personal record in the long jump — finishing third with a mark at 14-fee-3/4-inch.

Fourth-Place Finishers

Jackpot senior thrower Kiyarra Saltas will throw in both events at the 1A state meet, finishing fourth in the shot put and setting a record at 30-feet-2-1/4-inches and placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 80-feet-3-inches.

In the triple jump, sophomore Callie Brodsho will join Johnson in the state field — earning the fourth and final spot with a distance of 26-feet-3-inches.

Wells junior Kira Boner set a personal-record of 17:45.86 for fourth place in the 3200 meters.

Fifth-Place Finishers

Should one of the top-four competitors from the regional meet in each respective event not be able to compete at state, a healthy number of fifth-place finishers are available to fill those positions.

For Carlin, Loftin — a long-jump qualifier — ranked fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.41 seconds.

For Wells, Wright — after finishing second in the pole vault — crossed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.73 seconds for a season best.

Boner — a 3200-meter qualifier — ran fifth in the 1600 meters with a time of 7:54.23 for a personal record.

For the Lady Railroaders, a pair of jumpers took fifth on their respective leaps — freshman Madison Bloor flying 12-feet-3-3/4 inches in the long jump for a personal record and freshman Emily McNamara spanning 25-feet-10-inches in the triple.

Relays

In the 4x800 relay, Jackpot placed second with a time of 13:13.02 — Wells following closely in third and crossing in 13:13.65.

The Lady Leopards took third in the 4x100 with a time of 58.71 seconds, and Wells earned the fourth and final berths to state in both the 4x200 (2:09.18) and the 4x400 (5:12.87).

Boys

Regional Runner-Up

On the boys side, Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza ran his way to a pair of regional runner-up performances — finishing second in both the 800 meters (2:12.96) and the 1600 meters (5:09.34) — posting PRs in each race.

Third-Place Finisher

For Wells, junior Grant Kington’s improvement on his throws was evident — continuing his growth with a third-place mark of 106-feet in the discus for another personal best.

Fourth-Place Finishers

Kington knocked down his second state qualification with a fourth-place toss in the shot put, pushing the stone 37-feet-4-inches.

He will be joined in the state field in the discus by Owyhee junior Bisaapi Melendez, who ranked fourth for the final state spot with a PR of 105-feet-10-inches.

Fifth-Place Finishers

If, for some reason, anyone in the top-four from the regional finals cannot compete in their events fifth-place finishers will step in and fill the voids.

Wells senior Isaac Harney was one spot outside an automatic berth to state in each of his throwing events, finishing fifth in both the shot put and the discus — posting a PR of 37-feet-3-inches with the shot and a distance of 101-feet-6-inches with the disc.

Owyhee junior Santino Thomas ran fifth in the 800 meters with a personal-record half-mile of 2:21.97.

Relays

The Jaguars scored a large chunk of their points in the relays, earning three state qualifications in the process.

In the 4x800, Jackpot finished second with a time of 9:41.39.

The Jags crossed third in the 4x400 in 3:57.39, and they placed fourth for the final qualification to the state meet in the 4x200 with a collective time of 1:54.78.

Up Next

The Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will take place Friday and Saturday, at Liberty High School, in Henderson.