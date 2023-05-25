Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAS VEGAS — Of the Elko County teams, Wells’ girls posted the best finish at the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

The Lady Leopards ranked eighth in the team standings with 42 points.

Jackpot ranked 14th with 15 points, Carlin followed in 15th with 11 points and Owyhee placed 18th with six points.

Runner-Up Finish

Individually, no local athletes posted a better finish in an event that Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin — giving the Lady Railroaders a second-place performance in the long jump with a distance of 13-feet-11-1/4-inches.

Third-Place Finishes

Elko County mounted three third-place efforts; two from Wells and one for Owyhee.

Wells senior Jorie Wright finished third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 6-feet-3-inches.

Junior teammate Carolina Johnson was third in triple jump, spanning 28-feet-5-inches.

For the Lady Braves, senior Mattisen Jones threw her way to third in the shot put with a mark of 31-feet-11-inches.

Fourth-Place Finisher

The Lady Leopards collected another medal in the 100-meter hurdles, senior Morgan Noorda taking fourth with a time of 19.12 seconds.

Fifth-Place Finishers

Two locals ranked in the top-five in the shot put, Jackpot senior Kiyarra Saltas joining Jones with a fifth-place push of 30-feet-7-3/4-inches for a personal record.

In the 3200 meters, Wells junior Kira Boner crossed with a two-mile time of 17:54.87 for fifth place.

Sixth-Place Finishers

For the Lady Railroaders, Loftin ranked sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.36 seconds.

In the discus, Saltas — who qualified for state in both throwing events — placed sixth in the discus with a distance of 76-feet-1-inch.

Eighth-Place Finishers

Wells gained a pair of eighth-place efforts.

Wright crossed the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.18 seconds.

In the high jump, Johnson — qualifying twice in jumping events — cleared the bar at 4-feet.

Relays

In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Leopards — sophomore Callie Brodsho, Wright, Noorda and junior Nicole Del Rio — ran third with a time of 57.67 seconds.

Jackpot — freshman Jocelyn Cervantes, senior Adriana Mata-Rivera, senior Luz Martinez and freshman Eunice Dominguez — took sixth with a time of 1:03.15.

Wells — junior Angelica Garcia, Beardall, Johnson and Noorda — finished fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:09.09.

In the 4x800, the Lady Jaguars — Martinez, Cervantes, Mata-Rivera and Dominguez — crossed the line in 13:49.28 for fourth place.

Wells — Boner, Del Rio, Beardall and Garcia — followed in fifth with a time of 14:02.88.

In the 4x400, the Lady Leopards — Noorda, Wright, Beardall and Del Rio — finished in 4:59.44 for fifth place.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Jaden Loftin on her runner-up finish in the long jump, all medalists and every qualifier for the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.