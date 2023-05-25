Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
LAS VEGAS — Of the Elko County teams, Wells’ girls posted the best finish at the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
The Lady Leopards ranked eighth in the team standings with 42 points.
Jackpot ranked 14th with 15 points, Carlin followed in 15th with 11 points and Owyhee placed 18th with six points.
Runner-Up Finish
Individually, no local athletes posted a better finish in an event that Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin — giving the Lady Railroaders a second-place performance in the long jump with a distance of 13-feet-11-1/4-inches.
Carlin's Jaden Loftin flies to second place in the long jump during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Third-Place Finishes
Elko County mounted three third-place efforts; two from Wells and one for Owyhee.
Wells senior Jorie Wright finished third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 6-feet-3-inches.
Wells' Jorie Wright clears the bar in the pole vault during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Junior teammate Carolina Johnson was third in triple jump, spanning 28-feet-5-inches.
Wells' Carolina Johnson descends into the pit in the triple jump during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
For the Lady Braves, senior Mattisen Jones threw her way to third in the shot put with a mark of 31-feet-11-inches.
Owyhee's Mattisen Jones takes third in the shot put during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Fourth-Place Finisher
The Lady Leopards collected another medal in the 100-meter hurdles, senior Morgan Noorda taking fourth with a time of 19.12 seconds.
Wells' Morgan Noorda approaches the final hurdle of the 100-meter hurdles during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Fifth-Place Finishers
Two locals ranked in the top-five in the shot put, Jackpot senior Kiyarra Saltas joining Jones with a fifth-place push of 30-feet-7-3/4-inches for a personal record.
Jackpot's Kiyarra Saltas throws during the shot put of the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the 3200 meters, Wells junior Kira Boner crossed with a two-mile time of 17:54.87 for fifth place.
Wells' Kira Boner heads toward a turn during the 3200 meters in the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Sixth-Place Finishers
For the Lady Railroaders, Loftin ranked sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.36 seconds.
Carlin's Jaden Loftin strides over a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the discus, Saltas — who qualified for state in both throwing events — placed sixth in the discus with a distance of 76-feet-1-inch.
Jackpot's Kiyarra Saltas sails the disc during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Eighth-Place Finishers
Wells gained a pair of eighth-place efforts.
Wright crossed the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.18 seconds.
Wells' Jorie Wright clears the final hurdle in the 300-meter hurdles of the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the high jump, Johnson — qualifying twice in jumping events — cleared the bar at 4-feet.
Wells' Carolina Johnson goes over the bar in the high jump during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Relays
In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Leopards — sophomore Callie Brodsho, Wright, Noorda and junior Nicole Del Rio — ran third with a time of 57.67 seconds.
Wells' Jorie Wright, left, receives a handoff from Callie Brodsho during the 4x100 relay of the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jackpot — freshman Jocelyn Cervantes, senior Adriana Mata-Rivera, senior Luz Martinez and freshman Eunice Dominguez — took sixth with a time of 1:03.15.
Jackpot's Luz Martinez makes the turn during the 4x100 relay in the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Nicole Del Rio starts the anchor leg of the of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells — junior Angelica Garcia, Beardall, Johnson and Noorda — finished fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:09.09.
Wells' Angelica Garcia hits a straight stretch during the 4x200 relay of the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Lucy Beardall runs a leg of the 4x200 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Carolina Johnson enters a corner of the 4x200 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Morgan Noorda rounds a turn during the 4x200 relay in the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the 4x800, the Lady Jaguars — Martinez, Cervantes, Mata-Rivera and Dominguez — crossed the line in 13:49.28 for fourth place.
Jackpot's Luz Martinez runs the first leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jackpot's Jocelyn Cervantes runs the second leg of the 4x800 relay in the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jackpot's Adriana Mata-Rivera rounds a bend during the third leg of the 4x800 relay in the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jackpot's Eunice Dominguez runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells — Boner, Del Rio, Beardall and Garcia — followed in fifth with a time of 14:02.88.
Wells' Kira Boner comes around a corner in the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Luc Beardall runs the second leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Angelica Garcia makes a turn on the third leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Nicole Del rio runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
In the 4x400, the Lady Leopards — Noorda, Wright, Beardall and Del Rio — finished in 4:59.44 for fifth place.
Wells' Morgan Noorda starts the first leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Jorie Wright runs the second leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Lucy Beardall opens the third leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wells' Nicole Del Rio starts the anchor leg of the of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Congratulations
Congratulations to Jaden Loftin on her runner-up finish in the long jump, all medalists and every qualifier for the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!