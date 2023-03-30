FERNLEY — In its second competition of the season, the Spring Creek girls track and field team came in first.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans claimed the championship at the Fernley Invitational — scoring 239.7 points, more than doubling the second-place tally of 111.9 by host Fernley.

On the boys side, the finishes were inversed — Fernley’s boys ranking first with 166, narrowly edging the 159 set by runner-up Spring Creek.

Girls

100 meters — 1. Senior Arena McDermott 13.39 seconds (PR). 6. Sophomore Kendyl Capurro 13.95 seconds.

200 meters — 2. Capurro 29.46 seconds.

400 meters — 4. Senior Macey Reed 1:09.99 (SR).

800 meters — 1. Senior Kiely Munson 2:32.98. 2. Junior Brianna Perchetti 2:46.73 (SR). 3. Reed 2:54.97 (SR).

1600 meters — 4. Freshman Zoie Starkey 6:49.52. 5. Junior Hailey Syme 6:51.06. 7. Freshman Zoey Dahl 7:26.16.

3200 meters — 1. Starkey 16:25.41 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 1. Sophomore Jacey Lindquist 17.38 seconds (SR).

300-meter hurdles — 1. Sophomore Ryan Youngblood 56.45 seconds (PR). 2. Lindquist 57.04 seconds.

Shot put — 2. Senior Ella Buzzetti 29-feet-7-inches (PR).

Discus — 5. Buzzetti 76-feet-4-inches. 8. Sophomore Abby Wakefield 69-feet-7-inches.

Pole Vault — 3. Senior Ebony Dastrup 8-feet. 6. (Tie) Junior Elizabeth Billat and sophomore Gabriell Bradley 5-feet (SRs).

Long jump — 6. McDermott 12-feet-10-1/2-inches. 9. Lindquist 12-feet-5-1/2-inches.

Triple jump — 5. Youngblood 28-feet-10-1/2-inches.

Relays

4x100-meter relay — 1. Spring Creek (Capurro, Dastrup, Youngblood and McDermott) 56.73 seconds.

4x200 meters — 1. Spring Creek (Capurro, Dastrup, Youngblood and McDermott) 1:57.73.

4x800 meters — 1. Spring Creek (Reed, Perchetti, sophomore Avery Clayson and Munson) 10:57.74.

Boys

100 meters — 6. Junior Austin Reasbeck 12.15 seconds (PR). 9. Senior Tarron Metz 12.28 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 3. Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 25.27 seconds.

400 meters — 4. Senior Michael Schafer 59.14 seconds. 6. Senior Caiden Cunningham 1:00.24. 8. Junior Aiden Poplin 1:01.79.

800 meters — 1. Senior Joel Herman 2:06.67 (SR). 2. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:10.54 (SR). 3. Junior Ian Mitchel 2:19.51.

1600 meters — 1. Herman 4:33.69 (SR). 2. Morrill 4:57.38 (SR). 3. Senior Liam Hamilton 5:07.76.

110-meter hurdles — 1. Senior Dane Adams 17.79 seconds. 4. Senior Joseph Terras 18.49 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 4. Adams 48.24 seconds (PR). 5. Terras 48.72 seconds (SR). 8. Sophomore Brennan Dastrup 51.31 seconds.

Shot put — 1. Sophomore Colin Banning 40-feet-6-inches (PR). 2. Junior Cody Acord 39-feet-5-inches (PR). 6. Junior Wyatt Scott 36-feet-1-inch (PR). 9. Junior Roland Calvert 35-feet-9-inches (PR).

Discus — 2. Acord 114-feet-3-inches (SR). 5. Scott 99-feet-4-inches.

High jump — 1. Crawford-Wadley 5-feet-10-inches. 2. Senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-8-inches. 6. Senior Mikael Alexander 5-feet-4-inches (SR). 8. Senior Ajay Taylor 5-feet-2-inches.

Pole vault — 1. Metz 12-feet-6-inches (PR). 5. Dastrup 9-feet (PR).

Long jump — 1. Reasbeck 20-feet-6-3/4-inches (PR). 2. Junior Michael Dorame 20-feet-1-1/2-inches (SR). 3. Senior Chace Valtiera 18-feet-5-inches (PR).

Triple jump — 1. Dorame 40-feet-8-inches (SR). 2. Reasbeck 39-feet-11-inches (PR). 3. Howard 35-feet-6-1/2-inches (SR). 6. Senior Jaxon Miller 34-feet-7-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 meters — 1. Spring Creek (Valtiera, Crawford-Wadley, Reasbeck and Dorame) 46.50 seconds.

4x200 meters — 1. Spring Creek (Valtiera, Adams, Howard and Dorame) 1:38.33.

4x800 meters — 1. Spring Creek (Morrill, Mitchel, Hamilton and Herman) 8:43.66.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in two meets, opening the Battle Mountain Invitational at 9 a.m. Friday and kicking off a two-day event during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Friday.