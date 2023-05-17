BOULDER CITY — At the Division 2A South regional track and field finals, West Wendover qualified several athletes for the state meet.

On the girls side, the Lady Wolverines finished sixth in the team standings with 57.5 points.

For the boys, West Wendover ranked seventh with 54 points.

Girls

Third-Place Finisher

In the 3200 meters, junior Daisy Luna ran third — giving West Wendover its first if two qualifiers for state in the event — crossing the finish line in 16:29.86.

Fourth-Place Finishers

In total, the Lady Wolverines had three girls who knocked down the fourth and final berths to state in their respective events.

Junior Adara Griffith took fourth in two events; setting a personal record of 13.50 seconds for the last trip to state in the 100 meters and spanning 15-feet-8-1/4-inches for the final qualification in the long jump.

Junior Alicia Dominguez posted West Wendover’s second qualification to state in the 3200 meters, following Luna’s third-place performance with a fourth-place 18:15.18.

Fifth-Place Finisher

Should a qualifier be unable to compete in the state meet, the Lady Wolverines had one girl who ranked fifth in her event and would serve as a replacement if a spot opens up.

In the triple jump, junior Xitlaly Flores finished fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 28-feet-4-inches.

Relays

In the 4x800, the Lady Wolverines (Dominguez, junior Sydney Smith, freshman Vadania Keller and Luna) ran third with a time of 14:35.18.

West Wendover — senior Dulce Gonzalez, junior Sofia Estrada, Smith and Keller — also qualified for state in the 4x400 with a time of 6:38.21 for fourth place.

The Lady Wolverines (junior Isabella Richey, Gonzalez, Flores and Griffith) were fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 57.77 seconds and would be the alternate if a team in the top-four backed out.

Boys

Regional Runners-Up

For the boys, the Wolverines had two athletes notch runner-up finishes for regional titles.

In the discus, senior Tristen Valdez set a personal record — launching a throw 126-feet-10-inches and placing second.

Junior Miguel Soriano also finished second in the 1600 meters, crossing the line with a one-mile 4:50.09.

Fifth-Place Finishers

West Wendover had three competitors who were fifth in the respective events and one spot away from a state berth, each serving as a potential replacement should a qualifier be unable to compete in the state meet.

In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Joey Salas ran fifth with a time of 19.62 seconds.

Valdez was a position outside of his second qualification in the throwing events, placing fifth in the shot put with a personal record of 39-feet-9-inches.

In the discus, senior Ryker Carter nearly gave the Wolverines two throwers in the event — tossing a personal-record 113-feet but ranking fifth.

Relays

West Wendover — junior William Martinez, junior David Rodriguez, senior Damian Escareno and Soriano — was the regional runner-up in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:14.65.

In the 4x400, the Wolverines — senior Nathan Flores, Martinez, Soriano and Jorge Rodriguez — qualified for state with a third-place time of 3:37.88.

Up Next

The Division 2A State Track and Field Championships will take place Friday and Saturday, at Liberty High School, in Henderson.