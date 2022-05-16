Luna wins regional championship — West Wendover girls 6th, boys 7th in 2A South meet

OVERTON — On Friday and Saturday, at the Division 2A South regional meet, the West Wendover track and field team experienced some success.

While the Lady Wolverines placed sixth in the team standings — scoring 44 points — and the boys finished seventh with 25 points, both programs qualified members for the state meet.

Girls Results

In the 3200 meters, sophomore Daisy Luna didn’t just qualify for state — she claimed the regional title with a time of 16:27.22.

Luna also qualified for state in the 1600 meters, placing fourth and setting a personal record with a 6:52.41 mile.

Along with Luna’s regional championship, the Lady Wolverines also earned a pair of regional runner-up performances.

Sophomore Adara Griffith leaped to second in the long jump — sailing 15-feet-4-3/4-inches — and sophomore Xitlaly Flores rounded out the top-eight with a personal-best distance of 13-feet-2-1/2-inches.

Flores set another personal record and ranked second in the triple jump, spanning 29-feet-1-1/2-inches.

West Wendover’s throwers finished fifth and sixth in the shot put — just outside of state qualifications — freshman Citlali Hernandez heaving the rock 21-feet-7-1/2-inches and sophomore Yarizel Zamora tossing the stone 21-feet-3-1/4-inches.

In the discus, Hernandez took sixth with a 52-foot-3-inch launch.

In the 100 meters, Griffith ran seventh with a personal-record time of 13.85 seconds.

Boys Results

The Wolverines earned three spots to the state meet, notching two qualifications individually and another as a relay team.

Sophomore William Martinez punched his ticket with a personal record of 2:12.71 in the 800 meters for fourth place, and sophomore David Rodriguez also clinched the fourth and final berth to state in the 3200 meters — running a personal-best two-mile time of 12:51.02.

As a team, the Wolverines — Martinez, sophomore Alonso Palacios, Rodriguez and sophomore Jorge Rodriguez — locked down the third qualification to state in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:53.78.

The Wolverines — Palacios, sophomore Eliseo Delmuro, Martinez and Jorge Rodriguez — were fifth and one spot out of a trip to state in the 4x200 with a time of 1:46.49.

Martinez, Palacios, David Rodriguez and Jorge Rodriguez were also one position from a state berth in the 4x400 relay, posting a fifth-place 4:24.65.

In the 200 meters, Jorge Rodriguez rounded out the top-eight with a time of 24.91 seconds.

State Meet

West Wendover’s qualifying athletes will compete in the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks.

