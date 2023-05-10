SPRING CREEK — Tarron Metz, a senior pole vaulter at Spring Creek High School, has found his niche.

As a freshman and a sophomore — and even somewhat as a junior — Metz flew under the radar.

Now, he flies over the bar — setting school records in the process — ultimately leading to a scholarship offer and signing with Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon, a member school of the Northwest Athletic Conference.

“Oregon is really beautiful with all the trees and stuff. It’s (Roseburg) a lot like Elko, but bigger and better,” Metz said. “Their goal is to get kids to go from there to a D-I school. I got a full-ride, so I’m glad that I won’t have student loans.”

Metz was also in contact with Indiana Tech — a private NAIA university — in Fort Wayne.

But, he said he was offered a 50% scholarship and that the tuition cost was $25,000 per year.

As a vaulter, Metz began his ascension last season — ranking fourth at the 3A North regional meet and notching the final berth for the 3A state meet.

At state, he matched his season record with a vault of 12-feet and took second place.

To start his junior season, he was reaching 8-feet-6-inches — then 10-6, 11-feet, 12-even and the rise continued.

In his senior year, Metz has carried on the trend of climbing higher — opening the year at 12-6 for a then-personal record.

On April 1, at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, he surpassed 13-feet and reached 13-3.

Two weeks later, on April 15, Metz broke Spring Creek’s school record and vaulted over the bar at 14-feet during the Carson Invitational. He surpassed the previous school record of 13-feet-9-inches achieved by Travis Spencer in 1998.

In fitting fashion, two weeks after setting the school record — he broke his own best.

On April 29, in the Big George Invitational, in Minden, Metz smashed the previous mark and rose to 14-feet-6-inches.

In seven meets this season, he has won the pole vault five times — never ranking lower than third — adding a second and a third-place finish in a number of large meets.

When asked what has been key to his incremental improvement, Metz credits a lot of his success to extra training with the Utah Pole Vault Academy, where he has trained “roughly every other weekend" since November of 2022.

“The biggest improvement I have made has been staying connected with my pole through the invert,” he said. “You want to hit you shin and then scrape your thigh through the invert.”

For Metz, he sees his success as a combination of extra work and a development of his technique.

But, Spring Creek pole vault coach Joe Reasbeck also believes a large component of Metz’s monumental rise has been due simply to confidence.

“I asked him what he wanted to do in the future and he thought that he was going to have to be a tattoo artist. But, he set some goals and we have worked on those — we got his grades up, he started practicing harder and he’s gotten really good,” Reasbeck said. “All he needed was someone to believe in him, to believe in himself and to work hard toward what he wanted. He’s gotten more confident as a person, a student and as an athlete and I’m really proud of what he has done.”

At Umpqua, Metz plans to study computer science as a broad major — currently “unsure of what particular area” he wants to focus on yet.

Goals

In the short-term, Metz hopes to qualify for state — tying for first at the regional trials on May 5-6 — needing to finish in the top-four at the regional finals on Friday and Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks.

“I’s shooting for 15-3 this year. I’m currently tied for second in the state, but I want to get to No. 1 in the state,” he said.

For the future, he wants to eventually — after his time at Umpqua — to transfer with a full-ride and compete for Oregon State University, in Corvallis.

“My all-time goal is to get to 18-feet,” he said. “I want to keep honing in and get to the best level I can.”

High School Career

Freshman

As a freshman, Metz’s season best was a second-place finish at a height of 7-feet-6-inches during the Spring Creek League Meet.

Sophomore

In his second year of high school, he reached a height of 9-feet in each of his three meets — ranking eighth at the 3A North regional championships.

Junior

Last season, Metz was more focused and locked in — competing in 10 meets — opening the year at 8-feet-6-inches and ending the season with a fourth-place height of 12-feet at regionals and a second-place performance at state with a 12-foot-vault.

Senior

Thus far, in seven meets, Metz has won first five times — adding a second and a third.

He began the year at 12-feet-6-inches, broke the school record at 14-feet and surpassed his own record at 14-feet-6-inches.

After tying for first at the regional trials, he hopes to win first outright at the regional finals and take first place at the 3A state meet as well — ultimately setting the goal of being the No. 1 pole vaulter in the state, regardless of division.

Congratulations to Tarron Metz on his high school achievements, meteoric rise and best wishes for continued success for the remainder of the season and throughout his collegiate athletic and career endeavors beyond his time at Umpqua Community College.