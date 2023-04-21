BOISE, Idaho — Spring Creek fielded just one competitor at the Boise Relays, but the member that was sent ran extremely well.

Occasionally, top competition summons the best from athletes — others often crumbling when things get too tough.

The latter was not true of senior Kiely Munson, who stepped up her game and showed why she is one of the best runners in the area.

For the Lady Spartans, Munson took part in two part in two races — posting top-10 finishes in each.

On Saturday, April 15, at Dona Larsen Park, Munson tallied Spring Creek’s lone point in the team standings with an eighth-place in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:25.56 for a season record.

In the 1600 meters, Munson put together the fastest-one mile race of her high school career — finishing 10th with a time of 5:27.45.