PYRAMID LAKE — At the Laker Invitational, the Owyhee and Carlin track and field teams experienced successful outings.
In the boys standings, the Braves rounded out the top-five with 36 points — the Railroaders finishing eighth with 13 points.
For the girls, the Carlin placed seventh with 16 points — Owyhee scoring 12 points and capping the top-10.
Boys
100 meters — 10. Carlin junior Jordan Vicente 12.73 seconds (PR). 14. Carlin junior Adam Kamensky 13.37 seconds (PR). 22. Carlin freshman Winston Ludwig 14.12 seconds (PR). 24. Sophomore Azland Pinnell 14.13 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 9. Vicente 27.32 seconds (PR). 15. Ludwig 29.99 seconds.
800 meters — 6. Carlin sophomore Carter Pooley 2:39.96.
1600 meters — 5. Kamensky 6:01.81 (PR).
3200 meters — 4. Kamensky 15:00.70 (PR).
Shot put — 11. Owyhee junior Bisaapi Melendez 27-feet-10-1/2-inches. 12. Owyhee sophomore Noah Johnson 27-feet-8-inches (SR). 17. Owyhee sophomore Benjamin Blossom 25-feet-5-inches (PR). 19. Carlin freshman Jake Burgener 23-feet. 21. Owyhee sophomore Nicolas Gartiez 22-feet-4-inches.
Discus — 3. Melendez 100-feet-1-inch. 8. Johnson 75-feet-3-inches. 14. Blossom 62-feet-3-inches (SR). 18. Burgener 55-feet-11-inches (PR). 19. Gartiez 54-feet-3-inches.
Long jump — 4. Melendez 15-feet-11-inches (PR). 11. Ludwig 13-feet-9-inches. 20. Owyhee freshman Sitka Quenelle 11-feet-4-inches (PR). 22. Blossom 10-feet-2-inches (PR).
4x100 relay — 5. Carlin (Pooley, Pinnell, Kamensky and Vicente) 55.12 seconds.
Girls
100 meters — 10. Carlin sophomore Maricris Vicente 16.20 seconds (PR). 12. Carlin freshman Madison Bloor 16.58 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 13. Owyhee junior Shirlena Roa-Martinez 1:29.06 (PR). 14. Carlin freshman Emily McNamara 1:52.04 (PR).
800 meters — 4. Roa-Martinez 4:19.60. 5. Owyhee freshman Angelina Mason 4:22.80 (PR). 6. Owyhee junior Makenna Thorpe 4:22.91 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 4. Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin 20.04 seconds (PR). 5. Bloor 20.05 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 3. Owyhee senior Mattisen Jones 24-feet-2-inches. 7. Owyhee junior Taylor Blossom 23-feet-1-inch. 12. Carlin sophomore Leila Taylor 21-feet-5-inches (PR). 14. Owyhee senior Tziavi Melendez 20-feet-6-inches (SR). 15. Owyhee senior Lili Johnson 20-feet-3-inches. 21. Carlin junior Emily Coltrin 15-feet-5-inches.
Discus — 2. Jones 71-feet. 6. Melendez 62-feet-7-inches (PR). 11. Blossom 54-feet-6-inches. 12. Johnson 54-feet-4-inches. 18. Taylor 41-feet-1-inch. 19. Coltrin 39-feet-1-inch.
Long jump — 5. Loftin 11-feet-9-inches (PR). 9. Melendez 10-feet-5-inches (SR). 10. McNamara 10-feet-3-inches (PR). 10. Bloor 10-feet-3-inches (PR). 14. Vicente 9-feet-9-inches (PR).
4x200 relay — 4. Owyhee (Roa-Martinez, Melendez, Thorpe and Johnson) 2:35.10.
Up Next
Owyhee and Carlin will compete Friday in the Eureka Invitational.