Sister vs. sister: JosieRose Thomas leaps over sister's hurdles record

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School senior JosieRose Thomas broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.64 at the track meet in Battle Mountain this season -- a record held by her older sister, secondary English teacher Chrystyna Hernandez, since 2006.

Thomas had been improving her time in the event all season and finally was able to set a new school record. Coach Cheryl Hernandez said, “JosieRose set a goal when she began track four years ago to beat her sister’s record and she accomplished that goal.”

The previous record was 19.8 and before that it was held by physical education teacher Amelia Scissons set in 1977. Scissons said, “It’s an honor to have held the record. I’m proud of JosieRose. She worked hard to meet her goals.” Upon Thomas’s recognition at a track assembly, Chrystyna jokingly challenged her sister and Scissons to a run-off.

Thomas competed in the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles, triple jump, long jump and 4x200 relay. She improved her personal records in 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump where she placed fourth. Thomas also helped the Girls Team achieve third place in the Academic Team Championship this year, with a combined GPA of 3.24. The last time the girls' team earned an academic medal was in 2008.

The two state medalists, JosieRose Thomas and Mattisen Jones, and Coach Hernandez were recognized by the Elko County Board of Trustees for their achievements at the state finals.

JosieRose Thomas is an all-around student-athlete. She was named Female Athlete of the Year for her academics and being a three-sport athlete.

She consistently earns special recognition on the Honor Roll with a GPA of 4.0 or above. Thomas was named Division 1A East All-Division Volleyball 2nd Team and 1A East All-Division Basketball 3rd Team. She was voted Homecoming Queen earlier this year.

The last sibling to break a school record was Richard Ooitz Pete breaking K.W. Pete’s record in 2015 in Shot Put.

