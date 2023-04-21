CARSON CITY — On Saturday, April 15, the Spring Creek track and field teams showed out.

At the Carson Invitational, the boys ranked second with 118.5 points — trailing only Douglas (137.5) — and the girls finished in third place with 81 points behind second-place Douglas (103) and champion Carson (109).

Individually, senior Tarron Metz broke the Spring Creek school record in the pole vault — clearing the bar at the new precedent of 14-feet for the victory.

*Results listed are for those who finished in the top-20 of their respective events.

Boys

100 meters — 13. Senior Chace Valtierra 11.99 seconds (SR).

200 meters — 19. Junior Michael Dorame 25.38 seconds (SR).

400 meters — 9. Senior Michael Schafer 55.73 seconds (SR). 10. Senior Caiden Cunningham 55.75 seconds (SR).

800 meters — 2. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:06.75. 5. Senior Liam Hamilton 2:14.47. 6. Junior Ian Mitchel 2:15.11. 14. Sophomore Scottie Adams 2:23.20.

1600 meters — 3. Morrill 4:36.91. 15. Adams 5:25.61.

3200 meters — 4. Hamilton 11:19.71. 5. Mitchel 11:26. 14. Freshman Rhett White 12:05.87 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 4. Senior Joseph Terras 18.16 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 5. Terras 44.52 seconds (PR). 13. Senior Jaxon Miller 49.43 seconds.

Shot put — 6. Junior Roland Calvert 38-feet-7-inches (PR). 15. Junior Wyatt Scott 33-feet-9-3/4-inches. 20. Senior Jude Lehmann 32-feet-7-inches (PR).

Discus — 12. Calvert 104-feet-2-inches. 13. Scott 103-feet-7-1/2-inches (SR),

High jump — 1. Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 6-feet-2-inches. 3. Senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-10-inches. 13. Junior Tucker Johnson 5-feet-2-inches (PR). 17. Senior Ajay Taylor 5-feet.

Pole vault — 1. Metz 14-feet (PR and school record). 5. Junior Austin Reasbeck 10-feet (SR).

Long jump — 2. Dorame 19-feet-10-3/4-inches. 3. Valtierra 19-feet-7-inches (PR). 9. Reasbeck 18-feet-5-inches.

Triple jump — 1. Dorame 43-feet-6-1/2-inches (PR). 10. Howard 36-feet-2-1/4-inches (SR). 14. Miller 32-feet-11-3/4-inches.

Relays

4x800 — 1. Spring Creek (Hamilton, Mitchel, Adams and Morrill) 8:55.49.

4x100 — 3. Spring Creek (Valtierra, Crawford-Wadley, Reasbeck and Dorame) 44.89 seconds.

4x400 — 4. Spring Creek (Schafer, Cunningham, Miller and Crawford-Wadley) 3:50.01.

4x200 — 7. Spring Creek (Valtierra, Howard, senior Jake Bradford and Dorame) 1:37.56.

Girls

100 meters — 10. Senior Arena McDermott 13.87 seconds.

200 meters — 2. Sophomore Kendyl Capurro 28.04 seconds (PR). 16. Sophomore Ryan Youngblood 29.94 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 10. Junior Aubrey Dawson 1:12.96. 17. Junior Hailey Syme 1:18.03 (PR).

800 meters — 10. Sophomore Gabriell Bradley 2:49.36 (PR). 14. Senior Brandi Manhire 3:05.26 (SR).

1600 meters — 9. Freshman Zoie Starkey 6:22.64. 10. Freshman Audrey Graf 6:46.46 (PR).

3200 meters — 6. Syme 14:55.68. 7. Starkey 15:09.46. 8. Graf 15:14.34.

100-meter hurdles — 2. Sophomore Jacey Lindquist 17.35 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Lindquist 49.64 seconds (SR). 3. Youngblood 50.84 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 1. Senior Ella Buzzetti 34-feet-3-1/4-inches (PR).

Discus — 8. Buzzetti 75-feet-8-inches. 20. Junior Addyson Hanson 50-feet-10-inches.

High jump — 12. Senior Ebony Dastrup 4-feet-4-inches (PR).

Pole vault — 3. Dastrup 8-feet.

Long jump — 15. McDermott 13-feet-4-1/2-inches. 17. Capurro 13-feet-4-inches (PR). 18. Youngblood 13-feet-2-1/4-inches (PR).

Triple jump — 9. Youngblood 27-feet-8-inches.

Relays

4x200 — 1. Spring Creek (Capurro, Dastrup, Lindquist and McDermott) 1:51.80.

4x100 — 2. Spring Creek (Capurro, Dastrup, Lindquist and McDermott) 53.03 seconds.

4x800 — 2. Spring Creek (Dawson, Bradley, Syme and Manhire) 11:50.90.

Mixed Varsity

In the mixed-varsity relay — combining boys and girls runners — Spring Creek ranked fourth in the 4x400 and scored five points with a total time of 4:17.68.

Up Next

Some of Spring Creek’s athletes will compete in the Bingham Invitational at 9 a.m. MST on Saturday, in South Jordan, Utah, while a few will take part in the Sacramento (California) Meet of Champions at 11 a.m. PST on Saturday.