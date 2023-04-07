SPARKS — Against some large schools and a vast number of programs, the Spring Creek boys track and field team topped them all.

At the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, the Spartans tallied 95 points and bested second-place McQueen’s total of 84 by 11 points.

On the girls sides, the Lady Spartans were just outside the top-10 and tied for 11th with 28 points.

Results listed are for those who ranked in the top-20 of their respective events.

Boys

40-yard dash — 9. Senior Chris Coplan 5.26 seconds (PR). 19. Senior Ajay Taylor 5.38 seconds (PR).

100 meters — Senior Chace Valtiera 12.03 seconds (SR).

200 meters — 20. Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 24.84 seconds.

400 meters — 13. Senior Jake Bradford 54.20 seconds (SR). 20. Senior Caiden Cunningham 55.94 seconds (PR).

800 meters — 2. Senior Joel Herman 2:01.75 (PR). 6. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:09.94 (SR). 10. Junior Ian Mitchel 2:15.03 (PR).

1600 meters — 1. Herman 4:33.41 (PR). 6. Morrill 4:51.27 (SR). 13. Senior Liam Hamilton 5:04.39. Mitchel 5:10.23.

3200 meters — 16. Hamilton 10:49.31 (SR). 21. Sophomore Scottie Adams 11:23.93 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 7. Senior Joseph Terras 18.42 seconds (Fifth-place personal-record 18.12 in prelims). 13. Sophomore Brennan Dastrup 20.32 seconds. 19. Junior Tucker Johnson 23.95 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 10. Terras 46.38 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 11. Sophomore Colin Banning 39-feet-11-1/2-inches.

High jump — 1. Crawford-Wadley 6-feet-2-inches (PR). 4. Howard 5-feet-8-inches.

Pole vault — 1. Senior Tarron Metz 13-feet-3-inches (PR). 2. Bradford 11-feet-6-inches.

Long jump — 2. Junior Michael Dorame 19-feet-10-inches.

Triple jump — 1. Dorame 42-feet-8-1/2-inches (PR). 11. 37-feet-1-1/4-inches (PR).16. Howard 36-feet-1-inch.

Relays

4x800 — 1. Spring Creek (Hamilton, Mitchel, Morrill and Herman) 8:34.90.

4x100 — 5. Spring Creek (Valtiera, Crawford-Wadley, Bradford and Dorame) 46.49 seconds.

4x200 — 5. Spring Creek (Valtiera, Crawford-Wadley, Howard and Dorame) 1:38.28.

4x400 — 11. Spring Creek (Senior Michael Shafer, Cunningham, Terras and Bradford) 3:54.44.

Girls

100 meters — 19. Senior Arena McDermott 13.86 seconds. 20. Sophomore Kendyl Capurro 13.87 seconds.

200 meters — 12. Capurro 28.61 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 14. Senior Macey Reed 1:05.74 (PR).

800 meters — 19. Sophomore Gabriell Bradley 2:56.56 (SR). 20. Sophomore Avery Clayson 2:56.96 (PR).

1600 meters — 9. Senior Kiely Munson 5:40.41 (SR). 20. Junior Brianna Perchetti 6:04.03 (SR).

3200 meters — 14. Junior Hailey Syme 14:49.69 (PR). 17. Freshman Zoie Starkey 14:57.30 (PR). 18. Bradley 16:23.97 (PR). 19. Freshman Zoey Dahl 17:09.82 (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 5. Sophomore Ryan Youngblood 52.22 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 4. Senior Ella Buzzetti 30-feet-7-1/4-inches (PR).

Discus — 14. Sophomore Abby Wakefield 79-feet-9-inches (PR). 16. Buzzetti 77-feet-5-inches.

Pole vault — 9. Senior Ebony Dastrup 8-feet.

Triple jump — 19. Youngblood 27-feet-11-inches.

Relays

4x800 — 1. Spring Creek (Reed, Perchetti, Clayson and Munson) 10:42.40.

4x400 — 5. Spring Creek (Reed, Dastrup, Perchetti and Munson) 4:40.80.

4x200 — 5. Spring Creek (Capurro, Reed, Youngblood and McDermott) 1:56.16.

4x100 — 8. Spring Creek (Capurro, Dastrup, Youngblood and McDermott) 55.24 seconds.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete Saturday in the Taylorsville (Utah) Invitational.