Related to this story

Lady Indians stop 3-game slide

Lady Indians stop 3-game slide

ELKO — Coming off a three-game slide and being held to one hit on Tuesday, the Elko softball team got back on track Thursday in the series ope…

Munson runs to College of Idaho

Munson runs to College of Idaho

Congratulations to Kiely Munson on a brilliant high school career through what was a trying time for coaches, kids, parents, teachers and the …

Watch Now: Related Video

Move over Karate Kid! This 10-year-old Muay Thai master already has sights on the Olympics