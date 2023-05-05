MINDEN — At the Big George Invitational, the Spring Creek boys track and field team took first place in the standings — highlighted by a school record.

The Spartans tallied 111.5 points — finishing 10 points ahead of second-place Douglas — senior Tarron Metz eclipsing his own school record in the pole vault with a first-place height of 14-feet-6-inches.

Elko’s boys ranked eighth with 49 points.

On the girls side, the Lady Indians were one spot outside the top-five — finishing sixth with 47 points.

The Lady Spartans took eighth with 37 points.

*Results listed are for the athletes who finished in the top-20 of their respective events.

Boys

100 meters — 11. Elko senior Eli Finlayson 11.79 seconds (SR). 19. Elko junior Nico Avila 12.01 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 7. Elko junior Tyler Wiseman 23.50 seconds (PR). 13. Spring Creek senior Chace Valtierra 23.96 seconds. 14. Finlayson 24.07 seconds (PR). 20. Avila 24.36 seconds.

400 meters — 4. Elko freshman Octaviann Cordova 54.44 seconds (PR). 5. Elko senior Caden Wallace 54.45 seconds (PR). 8. Wiseman 55.30 seconds. 14. Spring Creek senior Caiden Cunningham 56.77 seconds. 15. Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford 56.80 seconds. 16. Spring Creek senior Rustyn Dorohov 57.21 seconds.

800 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Joel Herman 1:59.13 (PR). 2. Spring Creek junior Nathan Morrill 2:05.88. 4. Elko sophomore Dexter Wallace 2:08.49 (PR). 8. Elko senior Landon Lenz 2:12.30 (PR). 15. Spring Creek sophomore Scottie Adams 2:16.68 (PR). 16. Spring Creek junior Ian Mitchel 2:16.82.

1600 meters — 3. Morrill 4:35.70 (PR). 6. Spring Creek senior Liam Hamilton 4:40.48 (PR). 9. Elko junior Braylon Baggett 4:44.58. 16. Caden Wallace 4:48.69 (PR). 17. Lenz 4:48.77 (PR).

3200 meters — 2. Herman 10:15.31. 5. Baggett 10:35.30. 10. Hamilton 10:57.20. 12. Adams 11:24.90. 14. Mitchel 11:31.27. 15. Elko junior James Fericks 11:45.58.

110-meter hurdles — 6. Elko sophomore Mondo Herrera 17.78 seconds (PR). 9. Spring Creek senior Joseph Terras 18.22 seconds. 12. Elko sophomore Tyler Spence 19.02 seconds. 15. Cordova 19.44 seconds. 17. Spring Creek senior Dane Adams 20.02 seconds. 20. Spring Creek freshman Ezekial Herman 20.59 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 4. Terras 44.48 seconds (PR). 5. Spring Creek sophomore Brennan Dastrup 44.58 seconds (PR). 10. Spence 45.93 seconds. 13. Cordova 46.34 seconds. 17. Herrera 47.30 seconds. 19. Spring Creek junior Jesper Johnson 47.82 seconds (PR). 20. Spring Creek senior Jaxon Miller 48.28 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 6. Elko senior Liam Moore 43-feet-3/4-inch (PR). 10. Spring Creek sophomore Colin Banning 40-feet-8-inches (PR). 16. Spring Creek junior Cody Acord 39-feet-4-1/4-inches.

Discus — 1. Moore 140-feet-3-inches (PR). 3. Acord 131-feet-3-inches. 6. Elko junior Nathan Gwynn 117-feet-6-inches. 15. Banning 107-feet-6-inches (PR). 17. Elko junior Marcus Rodriguez 104-feet-3-inches. 18. Spring Creek junior Roland Calvert 103-feet-3-inches.

High jump — 1. Spring Creek junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 6-feet. 4. Spring Creek senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-10-inches. 9. Spence 5-feet-4-inches (PR). Spring Creek senior Mikael Alexander 5-feet-4-inches. 15. Spring Creek junior Tucker Johnson 5-feet-2-inches.

Pole vault — 1. Metz 14-feet-6-inches (PR and school record). 2. Bradford 13-feet-3-inches (PR). 5. Spring Creek junior Austin Reasbeck 12-feet (PR).

Long jump — 15. Howard 18-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 18. Elko sophomore Matthew Welch 17-feet-4-1/4-inches.

Triple jump — 4. Howard 38-feet-9-inches (PR). 9. Valtierra 37-feet-1-inch. 13. Miller 35-feet-8-inches (PR). 14. Welch 35-feet-5-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 6. Spring Creek (Valtierra, Crawford-Wadley, Reasbeck and Dane Adams) 47.13 seconds. 7. Elko (Finlayson, senior Chris Amaya, freshman Zuriel Mildren and freshman Elliot Bartlett) 47.23 seconds.

4x200 — 5. Elko (Finlayson, Amaya, junior Kian Stuart and Wiseman) 1:35.39. 7. Spring Creek (Howard, Crawford-Wadley, Dane Adams and Valtierra) 1:37.95.

4x400 — 4. Spring Creek (Cunningham, Dorohov, Morrill and Bradford) 3:41.51. 6. Elko (senior Esteban Perez, junior Miguel Gaytan, Mildren and junior Fidel Ruiz) 3:55.75.

4x800 — 1. Spring Creek (Hamilton, junior Nathan Thomas, Morrill and Herman) 8:15.39.

Girls

100 meters — 14. Spring Creek senior Arena McDermott 13.91 seconds. 19. Elko freshman Abril Gonzalez 14.04 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 1. Elko senior Tyra Christean 26.06 seconds (PR). 12. Spring Creek sophomore Kendyl Capurro 28.31 seconds.

400 meters — 9. Spring Creek senior Macey Reed 1:06.01. 10. Elko freshman Jessica Vera 1:06.07. 11. Spring Creek junior Aubrey Dawson 1:06.81 (SR). 12. Elko freshman Sascha Vera 1:06.46. 20. Gonzalez 1:08.83.

800 meters — 3. Elko junior Abi Ramirez 2:33.42. 6. Elko senior Carly Nielsen 2:37.40 (SR). 9. Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes 2:39.42. 12. Reed 2:52.40. 16. Sascha Vera 2:57.95. 17. Spring Creek sophomore Gabriell Bradley 3:00.31.

1600 meters — 6. Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson 5:34.71. 15. Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti 6:14.31. 17. Spring Creek junior Hailey Syme 6:29.62 (PR).

3200 meters — 5. Elko junior Reese Hatch 13:13.13. 6. Nielsen 13:22.33. 7. Haynes 13:34.77. 9. Elko junior Emely Castaneda 14:28.67. 11. Syme 15:09.07. 12. Spring Creek freshman Audrey Graf 15:09.21 (PR). 13. Spring Creek freshman Zoie Starkey 15:21.58. 14. Spring Creek senior Brandi Manhire 16:18.69.

100-meter hurdles — 1. Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist 16.57 seconds (PR). 15. Elko senior Julie Marthinussen 18.83 seconds (PR). 16. Spring Creek junior Hailie Perry 18.86 seconds (SR).

300-meter hurdles — 1. Christean 46.79 seconds (PR). 16. Marthinussen 55.49 seconds. 19. Elko sophomore BrookLynn de Arrieta 56.77 seconds.

Shot put — 2. Spring Creek senior Ella Buzzetti 34-feet-7-inches (PR). 14. Elko sophomore Callee Johnson 28-feet-1/2-inch (PR).

Discus — 12. Buzzetti 86-feet (PR). 19. Elko sophomore Shirley Huckins 75-feet-3-inches.

High jump — 14. Johnson 4-feet-4-inches (PR).

Long jump — 8. Lindquist 15-feet-1-1/2inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 9. Elko (senior Colby Reed, junior Abbey Gonzalez, freshman Luci Gillins and freshman Brielle Cooper) 58.08 seconds.

4x200 — 3. Spring Creek (Capurro, Lindquist, senior Ebony Dastrup and McDermott) 1:52.21. 7. Elko (freshman Natalia Frederick, Abril Gonzalez, de Arrieta and Cooper) 1:55.56.

4x400 — 5. Spring Creek (Bradley, Dawson, Perchetti and Perry) 4:36.65.

4x800 — 3. Elko (Nielsen, Ramirez, Hatch and Haynes) 10:09.73. 4. Spring Creek (Reed, Bradley, Perchetti and Munson) 10:38.86.

Up Next

Spring Creek and Elko will compete in the 3A North regional trials Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks.