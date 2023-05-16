SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional finals track and field meet, only one team came within 100 points of Spring Creek’s boys.

Elko ranked second with 97 points, but the Spartans opened a 95-point margin of victory — Spring Creek stamping 192 points on the field.

Individual Champions

In addition to the team hardware, several athletes also padded their personal collection — knocking down a number of regional titles.

Spring Creek junior Michael Dorame, who set the previous school record in the long jump at 20-feet-7-inches on April 8, in Taylorsville, California, crushed the old record by nearly a foot — flying 21-feet-6-1/4-inches for the victory on Saturday.

Dorame also won the regional title in the triple jump, spanning 43-feet-1-inch.

While senior Joel Herman did not break any school records for the Spartans, he did manage to mow down three individual victories — winning the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.27, claiming the 1600 meters with a one-mile 4:27.46 and notching a personal record in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 9:41.91.

In the high jump, Spring Creek junior Jon Crawford-Wadley flirted with a personal record and won the event with a height of 6-feet.

The Spartans were expected to win the pole vault, but the person on top of the podium stand was a pleasant surprise — senior Jake Bradford nailing down the win with a personal-record vault of 14-feet.

Senior Tarron Metz also flew over the bar at 14-feet but did so in more attempts, finishing in second place.

Regional Runners-Up

Several athletes tallied second-place finishes in their respective events, from Spring Creek and Elko both.

For the Indians, junior Braylon Baggett took second in the 3200 meters with a personal-best two-mile time of 9:55.14.

In the 800 meters, the Spartans went one-two — junior Nathan Morrill following Herman’s title run with a half-mile 2:02 for a personal best.

Elko gained a second-place time on the heels of a personal record from freshman Octaviann Cordova in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 41.87 seconds.

Third-Place Finishers

Along with a second-place performance in the 3200 meters, Baggett posted a third-place effort in the half-mile and one-mile runs — posting times of 2:02.86 in the 800 meters and 4:34.51 for a pair of personal records.

In the discus, Spring Creek junior thrower Cody Acord ranked third in the discus — launching a personal best of 132-feet.

Senior Dane Adams crossed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 42.45 seconds.

Elko junior sprinter Tyler Wiseman darted to third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.42 seconds for a personal best.

Fourth-Place Finishers

Several competitors managed to notch the fourth and final berths to state in their events.

Acord finished fourth in the shot put — tallying his second qualification — tossing the stone a personal-best distance of 39-feet-11-1/4-inches.

In the event, he will be joined by Elko senior Liam Moore — who made his mark at 128-feet-1-inch.

Morrill booked his second qualification to state in the 1600 meters with a fourth-place time of 4:35.94.

Wiseman tallied his second state berth with a personal-record time of 23.22 seconds in the 200 meters.

Elko senior Caden Wallace made sure all four half-mile runners at state are from Elko County, setting a personal best with a time of 2:02.89.

In the triple jump, the Spartans will send two to state — senior Chace Valtierra joining Dorame with a personal-record span of 38-feet-6-1/2-inches.

Spring Creek also booked two spots in the state field in the 300 hurdles, senior Joseph Terras finishing fourth with a personal best of 43.02 seconds.

In the high jump, senior Blaze Howard gave the Spartans two athletes as well for state — taking fourth with a height of 5-feet-10-inches.

Fifth-Place Finishers

A number of athletes narrowly missed out on state berths, a total of seven performances resulting in fifth-place finishes — potentially serving as replacements if something happens that forces someone in the top-four.

Spring Creek senior Liam Hamilton was one spot outside the top-four in each of his three distance runs; posting personal record in the 800 meters (2:04.09) and the 1600 meters (4:40.51) and a season-best 10:14.70 in the 3100 meters.

After a pair of state berths, Wiseman nearly claimed his third trip to state in the 400 meters — crossing fourth in 51.80 seconds for a personal record.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Adams nearly etched his name to the list of state runners for his second berth — running a career-best fifth-place race of 17.24 seconds.

Spring Creek junior Austin Reasbeck — after battling a groin injury — ranked fifth in the long jump with a mark of 19-feet-4-3/4-inches.

In the triple, Howard barely missed out on his second qualification — placing fifth at 37-feet-7-1/2-inches.

Relays

In the 4x100, Spring Creek won the race with a collective time of 44.73 seconds — Elko following in second with a time of 45.26.

The Spartans also won the regional title in the 4x800 with a time of 8:20.19 — Elko closing in second with a time of 8:30.24.

The Indians also crossed second in the 4x200, clocking in at 1:33.98 — the Spartans earning the fourth bid to state in 1:34.26.

Spring Creek finished third in the 4x400 in 3:33.37.

Up Next

The Spartans and the Indians will send their qualifiers to the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, at Liberty High School, in Henderson.