Spring Creek boys, girls best field at regionals

SPARKS — In the Division 3A North regional track and field meet, one team stood above the rest — literally — taking the top spot on the podium in both team races and notching numerous individual championships as well.

On Friday and Saturday — at Reed High School — Spring Creek’s boys dominated the competition and defended their regional championship with 176 points, more than doubling the second-place 79 points posted by runner-up Elko.

The Lady Spartans also refused to relinquish their regional trophy, notching 144.5 points — leading second-place Lowry (97.5) by 47 points — Elko finishing in sixth place with 66 points.

Boys Results

Spring Creek’s impressive showing as a team — ultimately spurred by incredible individual efforts — was highlighted by a number of school records.

In the triple jump, senior Kayden Boyle set the SCHS program precedent — spanning a new record of 42-feet-6-inches.

Sophomore Michael Dorame also eclipsed the previous benchmark of 40-feet-10-inches set by Clint Rider in 2015, taking second behind Boyle with a personal record of 41-feet-10-1/2-inches.

Sophomore Christian Dorame narrowly missed a berth in the state meet, finishing fifth with a length of 39-feet-9-1/2-inches.

Boyle also won the long jump — setting the first-place mark at 19-feet-8-1/4-inches — Michael Dorame notching another state qualification with a fourth-place jump of 19-flat.

Sophomore Austin Reasbeck was a spot away from a state jump with a fifth-place length of 18-feet-3-inches.

In the pole vault, junior Jake Bradford climbed — quite literally — pulling his way to first and tying the school record at a height of 13-feet.

The vault matched his previous best of 13-flat — going over the bar at the same height at the Fallon Elks Invitational on March 19, 2022, — the number also set by Class of 2001 graduate Anthony DeHerrera and Class of 2009 graduate Garret Satterthwaite.

Junior teammate Tarron Metz also booked a position in the state meet with a fourth-place vault of 12-feet-even for a personal record, Reasbeck splitting seventh at 10-flat.

The Spartans — especially junior Joel Herman — stashed away a plethora of points in the middle and distance runs.

In the 800 meters, Herman won the regional title with a personal-record race in 2:03.53 — sophomore Nathan Thomas joining him in the state field with a third-place 2:06.31 for another PR.

Fellow sophomore Nathan Morrill crossed in sixth place with a PR of 2:08.66, and Elko senior Philip Neff rounded out the top-eight in 2:09.80 for a personal best.

Herman legged out his second regional championship in the 1600 meters — running a mile in 4:42.69 — and Thomas raced to his second state berth with a runner-up personal-best time of 4:43.17.

Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett stamped a state qualification with a third-place time of 4:46.51, and Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton narrowly missed out — despite setting a personal record — with a fifth-place 4:48.49.

In the 3200 meters, Thomas not only qualified for his third event in the state meet — he won the two-mile with a personal record of 10:11.25.

Baggett punched his second ticket to state with a second-place 10:14.76 for a personal record, and Hamilton climbed a spot from his one-mile finish and collected the fourth and final position to state with a PR of 10:28.21.

Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez took fifth but missed out on a state run with a time of 10:36.49 — which set a personal best — and Elko junior Landon Lenz closed off the top-eight with a PR of 10:54.29.

Elko junior Ayden Whiting finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.12 seconds for a personal record, Spring Creek senior Josh Billat also clocking a PR in 17.71 for fourth place and a state berth.

For the Spartans, senior Joshua Lore crossed eighth in 18.92 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Spring Creek qualified a pair of individuals to state — seniors Dylan Dunn and Jacob Marizza setting personal records and finishing third and fourth with respective times of 43.62 seconds and 44.39.

Billat was sixth with a time of 44.73 for a personal record, and junior Joseph Terras also set a PR in 45.71 for eight place.

In the high jump, Spring Creek junior Blaze Howard rose up — booking a state jump with a 5-foot-8-inch effort for third place.

Boyle was one spot out of state, clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches and tying for fifth.

Elko sophomore Quentin Williams notched a pair of qualifications in the sprints, claiming the fourth and final berths in each.

In the 200 meters, he ranked fourth with a time of 11.72 seconds — narrowly edging the fifth-place 11.78 from sophomore teammate Eli Finlayson.

Williams also took fourth in the 200 meters, riding a PR of 23.59 seconds — fellow sophomore Tyler Wiseman also going for a personal best of 23.98 for sixth place.

For the Spartans, senior Wyatte Bradley made a clutch throw — earning the fourth and final state qualification with a distance of 127-feet-3-inches in the discus.

In the shot put, Elko junior Liam Moore was a spot away from continuing his season on a fifth-place heave of 41-feet-1-1/4-inches — Spring Creek freshman Colin Banning closing out the top-eight with a personal record of 39-feet-10-3/4-inches.

Elko senior Andres Cervantes was a position out of a state berth in the 400 meters and placed fifth with a time of 52.94 seconds for a personal record, Bradford setting a PR of his own for seventh place in 53.39 seconds.

Spring Creek won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:40.45, and Elko crossed second in 8:56.48.

In the 4x400 relay, the Indians ran second once again — collectively going four laps in 3:37.02 — and the Spartans were a few seconds back in fourth place with a time of 3:40.67.

Elko was the runner-up in the 4x200 as well — posting a half-mile time of 1:33.73 — Spring Creek clocking in at 1:37.41 for sixth place.

The Indians were second in all four relays; notching a runner-up time of 46.36 seconds — the Spartans finishing seventh in 47.05 seconds.

Girls Results

The Lady Spartans’ team success was greatly aided by the individual performances of senior dynamo Payge Walz, who claimed three titles and ranked third in her fourth event.

In the triple jump, she set a school record — spanning 36-feet-4-1/2-inches — en route to the regional crown.

Spring Creek freshman Roxanne Keim also nailed down the final berth to state in the event with a mark of 33-feet-1-inch, junior teammate Avery Beatty closing out the top-eight with a 30-foot span.

Walz, the defending 3A state 100-meter hurdles champion — clear back in 2019 — blew ahead of the field for her second regional championship with a time of 14.47 seconds.

Elko junior Tyra Christean ran a 17-flat for a personal record in fourth place and a spot in the state race and edged out Spring Creek freshman Jacey Lindquist — who also set a PR with a fifth-place time of 17.11 seconds — Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick rounding out the top-eight with a time of 17.95.

Walz claimed her third regional victory in the 200 meters with a time of 25.85 seconds.

Christean ranked seventh with a time of 27.94 seconds, and Spring Creek junior Arena McDermott followed in eighth with a personal-record race of 28.48 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Walz qualified for her fourth event to the state meet — taking third in 49.85 seconds.

Lindquist will join Walz at state in the event — snagging the fourth and final qualification with a time of 50.22 for a PR — Dimick finishing one spot outside of a state nod in fifth with a time of 51.43 seconds and Elko freshman BrookLynn de Arrieta taking eighth in 53.12 for a personal record.

Spring Creek gained an abundance of points from junior Kiely Munson, who rattled off three runner-up finishes in the middle and distance runs.

Munson took second place in the 800 meters with a personal-record race of 2:24.79, crossing behind Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie’s PR of 2:24.16.

Elko freshman Lindsey Johns crossed sixth with a personal record of her own in 2:36.53, junior teammate Carly Nielsen taking seventh in 2:37.05 for a PR.

In the 1600 meters, Kuskie grabbed her second championship with a time of 5:35.54 — Munson crossing second in 5:40.17.

Nielsen qualified for state for the Lady Indians with a third-place 5:49.70 for a PR, and Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Perchetti was one spot away from a state berth with a fifth-place 5:53.57 and a personal record.

Elko sophomore Emely Castaneda ran a PR of 6:01.97 for seventh place, junior teammate Dalyla Gaytan clocking a personal record in 6:02.79 for eighth.

Munson also ranked second in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 13:04.53 — Kuskie winning her third title with a time of 12:47.34 — sophomore Reese Hatch following in third and a state berth with a time of 13:05.80.

Freshman Lilianna Haynes was fifth and a spot away from a state run with a two-mile run of 13:18.85, Castaneda took sixth in 13:23 and Perchetti closed in 13:26.21 for eighth place.

Senior jumper Hayden Youngblood will compete for the Lady Spartans at state, setting a personal record with a leap of 16-flat in the long jump for third place.

Dimick went 15-feet-4-inches for sixth place, and Keim ranked seventh at 14-feet-11-inches.

Youngblood also qualified for state in the high jump — tying for third place — clearing the bar at 4-feet-10-inches.

In the discus, Spring Creek senior Julianne Buttars punched her ticket to the big dance with a personal-record throw of 96-feet-10-inches for third place.

Elko senior Ellen Wickersham was less than half a foot from a trip to state, finishing fifth with a toss of 89-feet-6-inches.

In the 100-meter dash, Christean darted to a personal record of 13.20 seconds but finished fifth and a spot from state behind the fourth-place 13.13 set by Lowry senior Emily Backus.

Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb ranked sixth in the shot put with a distance of 29-feet-9-1/4-inches, Buttars took seventh with a personal-record 28-foot-11-3/4-inch heave and Wickersham finished out the top-eight with a PR of her own at 28-feet-6-1/2-inches.

In the pole vault, Spring Creek junior Ebony Dastrup cleared the bar at 8-feet-even for sixth place.

For the Lady Indians, Johns crossed eighth in the 400 meter with a time of 1:07.04.

As for relays, the Lady Spartans topped the 4x800-meter race — claiming first in 10:19.43 — leading second-place Elko’s time of 10:25.09.

Spring Creek finished third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 52.06 seconds and also ranked third in the 4x200 in 1:53.25 — the Lady Indians finishing eighth in the 4x200 with a time of 2:03.08.

In the 4x400, the Lady Spartans edged out Elko for the fourth and final state qualification — finishing in 4:34.15 and the Lady Indians finishing fifth in 4:31.92.

State Meet

Spring Creek and Elko have gotten a feel for the conditions of the facility, and will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships — taking place at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday — once again at Reed High School, in Sparks.

