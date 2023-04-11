TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — On Saturday, very few track and field teams did better the Spring Creek’s boys at the Taylorsville Invitational.

The Spartans scored 53 points and rounded out the top-five in the standings — earning a 1st-place mile from senior Joel Herman — and Spring Creek’s girls tallied 17.5 points for 16th place.

*Results listed are for those who finished in the top half of their respective events.

Boys

100 meters — 41. Junior Michael Dorame 12.07 seconds (PR). 59. Junior Austin Reasbeck 12.26 seconds.

200 meters — 27. Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 23.96 seconds (PR). 41. Senior Chace Valtierra 24.37 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 49. Senior Michael Schafer 56.99 seconds (SR).

800 meters — 11. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:05 (PR). 21. Senior Liam Hamilton 2:11.18 (SR). 43. Sophomore Scottie Adams 2:18.79 (PR).

1600 meters — 1. Senior Joel Herman 4:23.34 (PR). 26. Morrill 4:46.98 (SR). 32. Hamilton 4:50.85 (SR). 54. Junior Ian Mitchel 4:59.73 (PR).

3200 meters — 3. Herman 9:48.37 (PR). 40. Mitchel 11:03.73 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 23. Senior Joseph Terras 18.65 seconds. 24. Senior Dane Adams 18.73 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 31. Terras 47.19 seconds.

Shot put — 14. Sophomore Colin Banning 38-feet-8-1/2-inches. 14. Junior Cody Acord 38-feet-1-1/2-inches. 31. Junior Wyatt Scott 35-feet-2-inches.

Discus — 5. Acord 131-feet-10-inches (PR). 24. Scott 102-feet-2-inches. 29. Banning 97-feet-7-inches (PR).

High jump — 2. Crawford-Wadley 6-feet. 7. Senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-10-inches.

Pole vault — 2. Senior Tarron Metz 12-feet-9-inches.

Long jump — 3. Dorame 20-feet-7-inches (PR). 8. Reasbeck 19-feet-9-1/2-inches. 34. Valtierra 17-feet-7-1/4-inches.

Relays

200-200-400-800 Sprint-medley relay — 4. Spring Creek 4:16.87.

4x800 — 7. Spring Creek 8:32.51.

4x100 — 8. Spring Creek 45.09 seconds.

4x200 — 8. Spring Creek 1:35.87.

4x400 — 15. Spring Creek 3:51.55.

Girls

200 meters — 37. Senior Arena McDermott 29.09 seconds (SR).

400 meters — 8. Senior Macey Reed 1:05.25 (PR). 34. Junior Aubrey Dawson 1:09.68 (SR).

800 meters — 28. Reed 2:41.15 (PR). 36. Junior Brianna Perchetti 2:43.93 (SR).

1600 meters — 40. Perchetti 5:59.36 (SR).

100-meter hurdles — 4. Sophomore Jacey Lindquist 17.10 seconds (PR). 28. Junior Hailie Perry 19.53 seconds (SR).

300-meter hurdles — 9. Lindquist 50.16 seconds (SR). 27. Perry 55.23 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 10. Senior Ella Buzzetti 29-feet-6-inches.

Discus — 22. Junior Abby Wakefield 77-feet-9-inches.

Pole vault — 7. Senior Ebony Dastrup 8-feet-3-inches (SR).

Long jump — 18. Lindquist 14-feet-11-1/4-inches (PR).

Relays

200-200-400-800 Sprint-medley relay — 3. Spring Creek 5:27.28.

4x200 — 6. Spring Creek 1:52.81.

4x800 — 8. Spring Creek 11:11.62.

4x400 — 12. Spring Creek 4:48.85.

Up Next

Spring Creek’s junior varsity athletes will compete Friday in the Eureka Invitational, the varsity members competing Saturday in the Boise Relays.