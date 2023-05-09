SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional trials, on Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks, several members of the Spring Creek and Elko track and field teams extended their seasons.

Needing to be in the top-eight eight in timed events or the top-nine for field events, both programs performed well — booking their positions in the regional finals.

*Results listed are for athletes who advanced from the trials to the finals on the respective event.

Boys

100 meters — 3. Elko junior Tyler Wiseman 11.62 seconds 4. Elko junior Eli Finlayson 11.66 seconds.

200 meters — 6. Wiseman 24.15 seconds.

400 meters — 5. Wiseman 52.86 seconds (PR).

800 meters — 1. Spring Creek junior Nathan Morrill 2:03.77 (PR). 2. Spring Creek senior Joel Herman 2:05.13. 3. Elko junior Braylon Baggett 2:05. . Spring Creek senior Liam Hamilton 2:05.56 (PR). 5. Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas 2:05.71 (SR). 7. Elko senior Caden Wallace 2:07.42 (PR).

1600 meters — 1. Herman 4:24.34. 2. Morrill 4:32.49 (PR). 4. Baggett 4:38.14. 5. Hamilton 4:39.56 (PR). 7. Wallace 4:48.56 (PR). 8. Elko senior Landon Lenz 4:49.46.

110-meter hurdles — 5. Spring Creek senior Dane Adams 17.24 seconds (PR). 6. Elko sophomore Mando Herrera 17.72 seconds (PR). 7. Spring Creek senior Joseph Terras 17.82 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 2. Elko freshman Octaviann Cordova 42.80 seconds (PR). 3. Adams 43.32 seconds (PR). 5. Terras 44.01 seconds (PR). 8. Elko sophomore Tyler Spence 44.95 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 4. Elko junior Cody Acord 39-feet-11-1/4-inches (PR). 6. Elko senior Liam Moore 39-feet-2-3/4-inches.

Discus — 3. Moore 143-feet (PR). 8. Acord 122-feet-7-inches.

High jump — 1. Spring Creek junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 5-feet-6-inches. 1. Spring Creek senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-6-inches. 9. Elko junior Taylor Fonnesbeck 5-feet-4-inches (PR).

Pole vault — 1. Spring Creek junior Austin Reasbeck 10-feet. 1. Spring Creek senior Tarron Metz 10-feet. 1. Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford 10-feet.

Long jump — 1. Spring Creek junior Michael Dorame 20-feet-6-1/2-inches. 4. Spring Creek senior Chace Valtierra 18-feet-3-inches. 5. Reasbeck 18-feet-2-inches. 6. Howard 17-feet-9-inches.

Triple jump — 1. Dorame 40-feet-4-inches. 6. Valtierra 36-feet-8-inches. 7. Reasbeck 36-feet-6-inches. 8. Howard 36-feet-1/2-inch.

Girls

100 meters — 1. Elko senior Tyra Christean 13.10 seconds. 5. Spring Creek senior Arena McDermott 14.00 seconds.

200 meters — 1. Christean 27.21 seconds. 6. Spring Creek sophomore Kendyl Capurro 28.45 seconds.

400 meters — 2. Elko junior Abi Ramirez 1:01.15 (PR). 5. Capurro 1:04.09 (PR). 7. Elko freshman Jessica Vera 1:04.50 (PR). 8. Elko freshman Sascha Vera 1:04.82 (PR).

800 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson 2:24.29 (SR). 2. Ramirez 2:32.66. 3. Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes 2:34.33 (PR). 6. Elko senior Carly Nielsen 2:36.04 (PR).

1600 meters — 1. Munson 5:24.20 (PR). 2. Nielsen 5:42.22 (PR). 5. Elko junior Reese Hatch 5:45.22 (PR). 7. Haynes 5:47.93 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 2. Christean 16.22 seconds (PR). 3. Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist 16.36 seconds (PR). 8. Elko sophomore BrookLynn de Arrieta 18.56 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 12. Christean 47.73 seconds. 3. Lindquist 48.94 seconds.

Shot put — 1. Spring Creek senior Ella Buzzetti 33-feet-11-inches. 4. Elko sophomore Callee Johnson 29-feet-7-inches (PR). 5. Elko sophomore Shirley Huckins 29-feet-3-3/4-inches (PR).

Discus — 1. Huckins 105-feet-5-inches (PR). 4. Buzzetti 84-feet-7-inches. 6. Spring Creek sophomore Aby Wakefield 80-feet-11-inches (PR). 9. Johnson 78-feet-3-inches.

High jump — 1. Spring Creek senior Ebony Dastrup 4-feet-4-inches. 8. Elko freshman Luci Gillins 4-feet-2-inches. 8. Johnson 4-feet-2-inches.

Pole vault — 5. Dastrup 8-feet-3-inches.

Up Next

The athletes who advanced from the 3A North trials will compete in the Division 3A North finals on Friday and Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks — the top-four finishers qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.