RENO — In its first action of the season, the Spring Creek track and field team tallied a large number of top-20 finishes and a number of champions at the Smitty Classic on Saturday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
Boys
100 meters — 12. Junior Aiden Poplin 12.46 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 5. Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley 24.66 seconds (PR). 12. Poplin 26.31 seconds. 16. Senior Ethan Dorohov 27.07 seconds (PR). 18. Junior Kameron Bush 27.15 seconds (PR). 19. Junior Dominic Soto 27.18 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 6. Senior Caiden Cunningham 56.91 seconds. 7. Senior Dane Adams 58.12 seconds (PR). 10. Senior Michael Schafer 58.85 seconds.
800 meters — 1. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:11.32. 4. Junior Ian Mitchel 2:18 (PR). 8. Sophomore Scottie Adams 2:25.26 (PR). 13. Poplin 1:00.14 (PR).
People are also reading…
1600 meters — 1. Senior Joel Herman 4:43.54. 2. Morrill 5:02.46. 4. Senior Liam Hamilton 5:03.56. 8. Scottie Adams 5:33.14 (PR). 14. Junior Jase Hildreth 2:40.99 (PR). 16. Hildreth 5:54.12 (PR).
110-meter hurdles — 1. Dane Adams 17.43 seconds (PR). 6. Senior Joseph Terras 18.56 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 6. Sophomore Dominic Taylor 48.63 seconds (PR). 9. Sophomore Brennan Dastrup 49.65 seconds (PR). 13. Senior Jaxon Miller 51.26 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 2. Sophomore Colin Banning 38-feet-2-3/4-inches. 13. Junior Roland Calvert 33-feet-11-3/4-inches (PR). 15. Junior Wyatt Scott 33-feet-8-1/4-inches (PR).
Discus — 3. Junior Cody Acord 113-feet-4-1/2-inches. 5. Calvert 109-feet-7-1/2-inches (PR). 9. Scott 102-feet-5-inches. 14. Junior Caleb Higley 88-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 20. Senior Logan Syme 82-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR).
High jump — 1. Crawford-Wadley 5-feet-10-inches (PR). 2. Senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-10-inches (PR). 12. Senior Mikael Alexander 5-feet-2-inches. 14. Senior Ajay Taylor 5-feet-2-inches (PR). 19. Junior Tucker Johnson 5-feet (PR).
Pole vault — 1. Jake Bradford 11-feet-6-inches. 5. Dastrup 8-feet-6-inches.
Long jump — 1. Junior Austin Reasbeck 20-feet-3-3/4-inches (PR). 3. Junior Michael Dorame 19-feet-6-1/2-inches. 12. Senior Chace Valtiera 16-feet-8-1/4-inches. 17. Senior Chris Coplan 16-feet-3-3/4-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 2. Reasbeck 39-feet-3-1/4-inches (PR). 6. Howard 35-feet-4-3/4-inches. 11. Valtiera 32-feet-10-3/4-inches. 12. Taylor 32-feet-6-3/4-inches.
Relays
4x100-meter relay — 2. Spring Creek (Senior Chace Valtiera, Crawford-Wadley, Reasbeck and Dorame) 45.46 seconds.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Spring Creek (Valtiera, Howard, Dane Adams and Dorame) 1:39.30.
4x800-meter relay — 1. Spring Creek (Morrill, Mitchel, Hamilton and Herman) 8:57.
Girls
100 meters — 4. Sophomore Kendyl Capurro 13.77 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 1. Capurro 28.76 seconds (PR). 7. Senior Arena McDermott 30.35 seconds.
800 meters — 1. Senior Kylie Munson 2:29.71. 7. Sophomore Avery Clayson 2:58.19 (PR). 8. Freshman Zoie Starkey 3:02.77 (PR). 9. Senior Brandi Manhire 3:09.10.
1600 meters — 1. Munson 5:43. 7. Senior Macey Reed 6:31 (PR). 8. Starkey 6:38 (PR). 10. Sophomore Hailey Syme 6:51 (PR). 13. Manhire 7:05.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Freshman Dana Yorgesen 53.01 seconds (PR). 11. Junior Hailie Perry 1:00.80.
Shot put — 2. Senior Ella Buzzetti 29-feet-2-1/4-inches (PR). 11. Sophomore Abby Wakefield 24-feet-3-1/2-inches. 16. Junior Addyson Hanson 23-feet-4-inches (PR).
Discus — 5. Buzzetti 77-feet-1/2-inch (PR). 8. Wakefield 70-feet-10-1/2-inches (PR).
High jump — 8. Perry 3-feet-8-inches (PR).
Pole vault — 4. Senior Ebony Dastrup 8-feet.
Long jump — 3. McDermott 13-feet-6-1/4-inches (PR). 13. Junior Megan Watkins 11-feet-9-1/4-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 4. Sophomore Ryan Youngblood 29-feet-7-inches.
Relays
4x200-meter relay — 2. Spring Creek (Capurro, Ebony Dastrup, Youngblood and McDermott) 1:57.07.
4x800-meter relay — 1. Spring Creek (Reed, junior Brianna Perchetti, Clayson and Munson) 10:54.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete at 2 p.m. Friday in the Fernley Invitational.