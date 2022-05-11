 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek takes both wins at Carson Invite

Spring Creek Spartans logo

CARSON CITY — As was the case with Elko’s victory in Winnemucca, the Spring Creek track and field made the best of its trip to Carson City.

On Saturday — at the Carson Invite — both the Spartans and Lady Spartans latched onto the team titles.

For the boys, Spring Creek tallied a meet-best 114 points — host Carson taking second with 67 points.

In the girls standings, the Lady Spartans notched an even 100 points — leading runner-up Fernley (81) by 19 points.

Boys Results

800 meters — 3. Junior Liam Hamilton, 2:10.80 (PR).

1600 meters — 2. Junior Joel Herman, 4:43.14. 4. Senior Dillyn Sanchez, 4:59.28. 10. Senior Braden Fisher, 5:13.61 (PR).

3200 meters — 1. Sophomore Nathan Thomas, 10:38.07. 2. Hamilton, 10:45.12. 3. Sanchez, 10:59.41. 6. Fisher, 11:40.80.

110-meter hurdles — 6. Senior Josh Billat, 18.43 seconds. 8. Junior Joseph Terras, 19.30 seconds. 300-meter hurdles — 8. Senior Jacob Marizza, 46.94 seconds. 10. Billat, 47.42 seconds.

Discus — 4. Senior Wyatte Bradley, 143-feet-1-inch (PR).

High jump — 3. Junior Blaze Howard, 5-feet-8-inches (PR). 8. Junior Mikael Alexander, 5-feet-6-inches.

Pole vault — 2. Junior Tarron Metz, 11-feet-6-inches (PR). 4. Junior Jake Bradford, 11-feet-6-inches (more attempts). 8. Sophomore Austin Reasbeck, 10-feet.

Long jump — 5. Sophomore Michael Dorame, 19-feet-1-1/4-inches. 8. Reasbeck, 18-feet-8-1/4-inches.

Triple jump — 5. Sophomore Christian Dorame, 39-feet-10-inches (PR). 6. Howard, 38-feet-6-3/4-inches (PR). 7. Michael Dorame, 38-feet-2-1/4-inches (PR).

4x100 relay — 4. Spring Creek (junior Chace Valtierra, Michael Dorame, Christian Dorame and Marizza), 46.24 seconds.

4x200 relay — 6. Spring Creek (Michael Dorame, Howard, senior Kayden Boyle and Marizza), 1:37.50.

4x400 relay — 3. Spring Creek (junior Michael Schafer, junior Caiden Cunningham, Bradford and sophomore Nathan Morrill), 3:45.38.

4x800 relay — 1. Spring Creek (Thomas, Bradford, Sanchez and Morrill), 9:04.26.

Girls Results

800 meters — 1. Junior Kiely Munson, 2:28.67 (PR). 7. Sophomore Aubrey Dawson, 2:44.88. 8. Junior Macey Reed, 2:45.78.

3200 meters — 3. Sophomore Brianna Perchetti, 13:18.51 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 5. Freshman Jacey Lindquist, 17.65 seconds (PR). 6. Sophomore Brianna Dimick, 17.82 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 1. Dimick, 50.33 seconds. 2. Lindquist, 51.32 seconds (PR). 10. Sophomore Hailie Perry, 54.29 seconds.

Discus — 5. Senior Julianne Buttars, 94-feet-10-1/2-inches (PR). 10. Junior Mahout Dehaye, 85-feet-8-inches.

High jump — 2. Senior Hayden Youngblood, 5-feet.

Pole vault — 6. Junior Ebony Dastrup, 8-feet-6-inches.

Long jump — 6. Freshman Roxanne Keim, 15-feet-4-1/2-inches. 7. Youngblood, 15-feet-4-inches. 9. Dimick, 14-feet-5-3/4-inches.

Triple jump — 5. Keim, 33-feet-4-1/4-inches (PR). 6. Youngblood, 32-feet-3-3/4-inches.

4x100 relay — 1. Spring Creek (junior Arena McDermott, Lindquist, senior Shyann Lamb and senior Jaleesa Woo), 53.66 seconds.

4x200 relay — 4. Spring Creek (McDermott, Reed, Lindquist and Woo), 1:54.80.

4x400 relay — 3. Spring Creek (Dawson, Perchetti, Keim and Munson), 4:38.93.

4x800 relay — 2. Spring Creek (Dawson, Perchetti, Reed and Munson), 10:40.98.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in the Division 3A North regional tournament Friday and Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks — the top-four finishers in each event qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

