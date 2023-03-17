SPRING CREEK — Last year, the Spring Creek track and field team nearly pulled off the double-dip.

In 2022, the Lady Spartans captured the 3A state championship — the boys team taking second place.

But, weather and snow have played major impacts on practices and the ability to compete in a meet.

However, the anticipated debut of the 2023 season — which has seen several meets canceled already, including Spring Creek’s home event — will open the Lady Spartans’ defense of their state title and the boys’ runner-effort.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Spring Creek will compete in the Smitty Classic, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

“We are definitely behind, but the kids are working hard. So, it will be good get them out and have them compete,” said Spring Creek coach Jeff Binger. “I’m not expecting great times, distances or heights but it will be nice to have a starting point and things to improve.”

Currently, practices have included the distance runners using the access road around the school.

With the use of a snow blower, Binger said they have cleared about 200 meters of the track — which has snowed back in several times — to practice some relays and handoffs.

“None of the jumpers or the vaulters have been able to use the pad or the pits, and the discus throwers haven’t been able to get any practice,” he said. “We have done a little shotput work in the gym, but it’s been tough. Luckily, we all got along pretty good out here. The track team, the baseball team and the softball team have been using the gym every day after school.”

For both the boys and girls teams, Spring Creek will benefit greatly from the return of several experienced and accomplished distance runners.

Girls

On the girls side, Binger is excited about the potential performances of senior Kiely Munson, sophomore Brianna Perchetti, senior Macy Reed and senior Arena McDermott.

As a junior, Munson took second place at state in the 800 meters with a personal-record 2:24.19 and ranked fourth in the 1600 meters with a personal-best time of 5:30.67.

She also placed fourth in the 3200 meters, posting a 12:25.63 in the two-mile.

Perchetti, Reed, Munson and now-junior Aubrey Dawson claimed the state title in the 4x800-meter relay last season with a time of 10:13.83.

In the 4x400, the Lady Spartans — now-sophomore Jacey Lindquist, Perchetti, now-junior Brianna Dimick and Reed — finished fourth at state with a time of 4:20.19.

Unfortunately, Dimick will be unavailable after tearing her ACL during the basketball season.

McDermott and Lindquist were members of the fifth-place 4x100 relay team with a time of 53.06 seconds, and each — along with Reed — were also part of the fifth-place 4x200 squad than finished in 1:52.78.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Lindquist finished third at state as a freshman — posting a time of 48.32 seconds for a personal record.

Binger also expects solid performances in the pole vault from senior Ebony Dastrup, senior Ela Buzzetti and sophomore Abby Wakefield in the throwing events and strong jumps from McDermott and juniors Hailie Perry and Ryan Youngblood.

Boys

For the boys, the Spartans also bring back ample talent and success with their runners.

Now-senior Joel Herman finished second at state in the 1600 meters with a one-mile PR of 4:36.79 and set another personal best in the 800 meters for a third-place 2:01.93.

As a sophomore, Nathan Thomas ran second in the 3200 meters with a personal-best 10:07.18, was third behind Herman in the 1600 meters with a one-mile PR of 4:38.85 and was fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.95 for another personal best.

In the two-mile, now-senior Liam Hamilton ranked fourth at state with another PR of 10:14.08.

Spring Creek — consisting of Thomas, Hamilton, Herman and now-junior Nathan Morrill — finished second at state in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:28.22.

The Spartans also qualified for state in the 4x400 relay, then-senior Dylan Dunn and now-seniors Michael Schafer, Caiden Cunningham and Jake Bradford finishing in 3:38.70 for seventh place.

In the field events, Spring Creek returns a healthy number of state qualifiers.

Now-senior Tarron Metz placed second in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, Bradford finishing fourth in the event with an 11-foot-6-inch vault.

As a sophomore, junior Michael Dorame qualified for state in two jumps — placing third in the long jump with a PR of 20-feet-1/2-inches and ranking third in the triple jump with a span of 41-feet-1-inch.

In the high jump, now-senior Blaze Howard finished seventh in the high jump at state — clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.

Binger should reap the benefits of junior Austin Reasbeck in a wide array of events: the pole vault, sprints, jumps and relays.

He also expects contributions in the throwing events from sophomore Colin Banning, juniors Roland Calvert, Wyatt Scott, Cody Acord and Caleb Higley and senior Jude Lehmann — who is competing for the first time.

Season Opener

Spring Creek's track and field team will finally put itself to the test against other competition in the Smitty Classic at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.