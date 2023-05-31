Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO — Athletic ability, talent, smarts, a hunger for success and a drive to improve — despite going through one of the toughest stretches of time for athletes in modern history.

All of the afore-mentioned qualities have been exemplified by Elko senior Tyra Christean.

After remarkable success on the track and in the classroom — even with the hurdle of lost time due to COVID-19 — Christean has signed her national letter of intent with an offer of full tuition.

In the fall, Christean will attend the University of Providence, in Great Falls, Montana — an NAIA program in the Frontier Conference — electing to run indoor and outdoor track for head coach Tony Arntson.

Christean visited the school in November and was wowed with what she saw and experienced.

“As we drove around Montana, I fell in love. The mountains and the views were gorgeous; it was somewhere I could totally picture myself living. The people in Great Falls were so welcoming, and I felt at home in a sense,” she said. “I knew that even though I was thousands of miles away from home, I would be OK and get taken care of. Another factor about the university that drew me in was how small the classes were. I didn’t want to be somewhere that was overwhelming where I sat in the back of an auditorium filled with 100 students, worrying if the professor would even have time to help me. I fell in love with everything about the university.”

While in school, Christean wants to study exercise science and become an athletic trainer.

As for athletics, she was thrilled with the program and the fit with coach Arntson.

“The facilities were awesome. They had an amazing weight room with a track runway inside and their outdoor track was really nice,” Christean said. “The coach was great. I knew when I looked for a coach, I wanted one that reminded me of Coach (Leon) Reyes. He (Arntson) was so welcoming and kind. He seemed like the kind of person who I could go to for anything. He has always checked in on me; almost every week since our first phone call way back to last August.”

Freshly removed from a storybook performance at the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on May 19-20, in Henderson, Christean has her sights set on bigger and better things for the future.

“I think my biggest progression as a runner was learning to control my emotions and mentally prepare myself at the right time,” she said. “I want to improve my short hurdles the most. A few goals I have set for myself include continuing to cut down my time, qualifying for nationals and becoming an All-American by the time I graduate college.”

Christean expects to compete in many of the same events she ran in high school; the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the hurdles — the 60-meter hurdles during the indoor season and the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles (300 in high school) during the outdoor season.

Although she ultimately chose the University of Providence as her starting block for the collegiate level, Christean and her dad, Gaylen, were in contact with and visited many schools during her recruiting process.

“I visited Montana Tech (Butte), Carroll College (Helena, Montana), Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho), Friends University (Wichita, Kansas) and Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College,” she said. “After a lot of thought and consideration, my heart began to lean toward the University of Providence.”

High School Career

Freshman Year

As a freshman, Christean’s first season of track was cut short — competing in just one meet — due to COVID-19.

At the Spring Creek League Meet, she was third in the 200 meters with a time of 29.74 seconds, ran fourth in the 100-meters in 19.44 seconds and rounded out the top-five of the 100 meters with a time of 14.14 seconds.

Sophomore Year

Even as a sophomore, the pandemic reared its ugly head once again — costing Christean an appearance in the 3A North regional meet due to an outbreak leading up to the week of the event that closed Elko High School.

In three meets, she won all three 100-meter dashes — doing so in Dayton, Spring Creek and Fernley — posting times of 13.44 seconds, 13.64 and 13.61.

In her lone race in the 200 meters, she won the Spring Creek meet with a time of 27.64 seconds.

She ranked second in the 100-meter hurdles in Spring Creek and Fernley, crossing the line in 18.84 seconds and 19.09 seconds.

Junior Year

In her first full season of track, Christean blossomed as a junior — qualifying for state in both hurdle events.

She was second in the 3A North regional meet in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.58 seconds and finished sixth at state with a time of 51.66 seconds.

In the 100 hurdles, Christean ran fourth at regionals in 17-flat and took fifth at state with a time of 17.21.

She narrowly missed qualifying for state in the 100-meter dash with a fifth-place time of 13.2 seconds at the regional finals, finishing seventh and three spots outside the qualifying line in the 200 meters with a time of 27.94 seconds at the regional championships.

Senior Year

During the final year of her high school career, Christean had a breakout season.

In the process, she broke the EHS girls record in the 200 meter on three occasions.

On April 29, she won the Big George Invitational, in Minden, with a time of 26.06 seconds — smashing the previous school record set by Sara Inman set back in 2005.

Christean broke her own record in each of her last two meets; claiming the 3A North regional title with a time of 25.99 seconds on May 13, at Reed High School, in Sparks, and took second the 3A state meet with the new benchmark of 25.85 seconds on May 20, at Liberty High School, in Henderson.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Christean ran second at the 3A North finals with a time of 46.65 seconds but saved her best race for last and won the 3A state championship with a time of 44.84 seconds — nearing the EHS record of 44.47 seconds set by Morgan Kaisershot in 2009 and posting the sixth-fastest time in the history of the 3A state meet.

For the 100-meter dash, Christean ranked second in the 3A North regional finals with a time of 12.77 seconds and posted a career-best third-place 12.74 a week later in a lightning-fast state race — trailing second place by a hundredth of a second and first place by only eight hundredths.

In the 100-meter hurdles — Christean’s fourth qualification to state — she was fourth at regionals with a time of 16.41 seconds and notched a personal-record third-place 16.24 in the state meet.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Tyra Christean on a phenomenal — despite abbreviated — high school career and best of luck as she attempts to chase her dreams while leaving competitors in hear rear-view mirror at the University of Providence.

