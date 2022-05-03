Walz, Lady Spartans show off and show out

OREM, Utah — At the Tiger Trials, featuring large-school and elite competition, senior Payge Walz and the Spring Creek track and field teams — namely the girls — showed off and showed out Saturday.

The Lady Spartans ranked fifth in the team standings out of 30-scoring squads, posting 34 points — finishing just a point from fourth-place Mountain Ridge’s total of 35 and two points behind third-place Lone Peak’s tally of 36 points.

Individually, Walz — already the school record holder in six events — set two program precedents Saturday, eclipsing one she previously held and adding her name to the top of the list in another.

In the 200 meters, Walz held the SCHS record at 25.76 seconds and jetted to new record with a time of 25.56 seconds for a second-place finish.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Walz broke the previous benchmark of 45.98 seconds set in 2019 by Class of 2021 graduate Lydia Binger — winning the race with a new school record of 45.42 seconds.

On the boys side, Spring Creek finished 32nd of 33-scoring teams with two points.

Girls Results

100 meters — 3. Walz, 12.55 seconds.

200 meters — 2. Walz, 25.56 seconds (school record).

400 meters — 50. Freshman Roxanne Keim, 1:09.37 (PR).

1600 meters — 41. Junior Kiely Munson, 5:32.64 (PR).

3200 meters — 19. Munson, 12:25.10 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 14.95 seconds. 41. Freshman Jacey Lindquist, 18.77 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 45.42 seconds (school record). 16. Sophomore Brianna Dimick, 49.56 seconds (PR). 32. Lindquist, 51.55 seconds (PR). 43. Sophomore Hailie Perry, 52.49 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 9. Senior Shyann Lamb, 29-feet-10-1/4-inches. 29. Senior Julianne Buttars, 26-feet-6-1/4-inches (PR).

Discus — 22. Lamb, 78-feet-5-inches. 26. Buttars, 76-feet-10-inches. 33. Senior Darbey Alexander, 72-feet-10-inches.

High jump — 9. (Tie) Senior Hayden Youngblood, 4-feet-10-inches. 28. Dimick, 4-feet-6-inches.

Pole vault — 8. Junior Ebony Dastrup, 8-feet-6-inches (PR). 12. Junior Macey Reed, 7-feet. 16. Senior Abigail Waldron, 7-feet (more attempts).

Long jump — 24. Youngblood, 15-feet-1/2-inch. 27. Dimick, 14-feet-11-inches.

4x100 relay — 17. Spring Creek, 54.71 seconds.

4x200 relay — 16. Spring Creek, 1:55.61.

4x400 relay — 11. Spring Creek, 4:38.87.

Boys Results

1600 meters — 47. Sophomore Nathan Thomas, 4:44 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 44. Senior Josh Billat, 18.19 seconds. 48. Junior Joseph Terras, 18.85 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 46. Senior Dylan Dunn, 45.54 seconds (PR). 49. Billat, 46.75 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 25. Freshman Colin Banning, 38-feet-6-inches.

Discus — 20. Senior Wyatte Bradley, 117-feet-5-inches. 33. Sophomore Cody Acord, 107-feet-4-inches.

High jump — 26. Junior Mikael Alexander, 5-feet-6-inches. 28. Senior Kayden Boyle, 5-feet-6-inches (more attempts). 34. Junior Klayten Piippo, 5-feet-4-inches. 37. Junior Blaze Howard, 5-feet-4-inches (more attempts).

Pole vault — 6. (Tie) Junior Jake Bradford, 10-feet-6-inches. 11. Junior Tarron Metz, 10-feet-6-inches (more attempts). 12. Sophomore Austin Reasbeck, 10-feet-6-inches (more attempts).

Long jump — 11. Boyle, 19-feet-11-1/2-inches (PR). 16. Sophomore Michael Dorame, 19-feet-9-inches (PR). 25. Dunn, 19-feet-1-1/4-inches.

4x100 relay — 21. Spring Creek, 47.44 seconds.

4x200 relay — 13. Spring Creek, 1:37.40.

4x400 relay — 8. Spring Creek, 3:42.03.

4x800 relay — 8. Spring Creek, 8:37.80.

Up Next

With one week remaining in the regular season, Spring Creek will compete Saturday in the Carson Invite.

The Division 3A North regional meet will run from May 13-14, the top-four placers in each event qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships from May 20-21 — both meets taking place at Reed High School, in Reno.

