Walz wins 100-meter hurdles at BYU Invitational — Sets new personal and school record in two events

PROVO, Utah — Against top-notch talent, Spring Creek senior Payge Walz showed she has the wheels to combat anyone and anything.

From Friday through Saturday, at the BYU Invitational, Walz competed in four events — winning the 100-meter hurdles, placing in the top-eight three times and setting new school records in two events.

Walz claimed the victory in the 100-meters hurdles, posting a new precedent in the event with a time of 14.42 seconds.

In the 200 meters, Walz also eclipsed her personal record and previous school-best time — setting the new benchmark at 25.19 seconds for a sixth-place finish.

She ranked fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.60 seconds in the final, after running a heat-best 46.25.

In the 100-meter dash, Walz narrowly missed her fourth qualification to the finals — finishing 11th with a time of 12.72 seconds.

As for team scores, Walz single-handedly lifted Spring Creek to 14th in the Division 4A-6A rankings with 17 points.

Wells Results

Wells also participated in the large-scale meet and was led by its pole vaulters.

On the boys side, senior Morgan Johnson ranked 12th in the event with a personal-record height of 8-feet-10-inches.

For the girls, senior Alaina Escamilla and junior Jorie Wright each went over the bar at 6-feet — tying for 14th place.

Senior Haylee Sethman ranked 36th in the girls 400 meters with a personal-record race of 1:04.82.

She finished 45th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:39.20 and tied for 46th in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-6-inches.

Escamilla was 51st in the discus, setting a personal record with a mark of 74-feet-9-3/4-inches.

In the long jump, senior Bella Garcia went 13-feet-5-inches for 54th place — taking 64th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.91 seconds and 67th in the 300 hurdles in 56.84 seconds.

Junior Morgan Noorda ran the 100-meter hurdles in 19.24 seconds for 55th place, finishing 79th in the 200 meters with a time of 30.04 seconds for a personal record.

Senior Isaac Harney finished 56th in the discus with a throw of 88-feet-4-3/4-inches, and he took 63rd in the shot put at 34-feet-1-inch.

At 57th place of the 3200 meters, freshman Gonzalo Roque-Luna ran two miles in 12:16.67.

In the 300 hurdles, Wright came in 69th with a time of 57.20 seconds — finishing 113th in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 15.16 seconds.

Up Next

Spring Creek and Wells will compete Friday and Saturday at the Division 3A, 2A and 1A North regional meet at Reed High School, in Reno,, the top-four finishers in each event qualifying for the state meet in each division.

