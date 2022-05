WATCH NOW: Griffith, Flores and Luna medal at state

SPARKS — Despite sending only eight athletes to the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, West Wendover put three of them on the podium stand with medals around their necks.

The Lady Wolverines posted 15 points and ranked 13th in the team standings, all three of its girls placing in the top-five of their respective events.

For the boys, West Wendover tallied six points and finished 12th overall — scoring all but one of its points in relays.

Girls Results

West Wendover’s best individual finish came from a third-place long jump by sophomore Adara Griffith, who spanned a distance of 14-feet-9-3/4-inches.

In the triple jump, fellow sophomore Xitlaly Flores flew a total of 28-feet-10-inches for fourth place.

The Lady Wolverines’ final medal was donned by another sophomore, Daisy Luna taking fifth in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 15:27.34 — setting a personal record in the process.

Boys Results

For the boys, the only individual qualification was earned by sophomore William Martinez — who placed eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:15.97.

The Wolverines crossed seventh in two relays; doing so in the 4x200 and the 4x400.

In the 4x200, West Wendover — comprised of sophomores Eliseo Delmuro, Jorge Rodriguez, Alonso Palacios and Martinez — posted a time of 1:54.25.

The 4x400 team — Delmuro, sophomore David Rodriguez, Palacios and Martinez — finished their four laps in 4:24.12.

The Wolverines — Delmuro, David Rodriguez, Palacios and Martinez — ran the 4x800 in 10:22.43 for eighth place.

Congratulations to Adara Griffith, Xitlaly Flores and Daisy Luna for each earning medals in their individual events and to all qualifiers of the Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

