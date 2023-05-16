SPARKS — In the Division 3A North finals, the Elko girls track and field team stood above the heap.

On Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks, the Lady Indians compiled 128 points as a team — winning the girls regional title — besting second-place Tahoe-Truckee (110) by 18 points.

North Valleys finished third with 93.5 points, followed by 89.5 points from fourth-place Spring Creek — which bested fifth-place South Tahoe (89) by just half of a point.

Individual Champions

Paired with team success, several local athletes posted winning performances themselves — six individual titles making their way back to Elko County.

Of the championships, two were claimed by Elko junior Abi Ramirez — each coming on personal records — eclipsing the minute-mark with a time of 59.48 seconds in the 400 meters and taking the lead in the final 100 meters for a time of 2:19.92 in the 800 meters.

Senior teammate Tyra Christean — after setting the Elko record in 200 meters with a time of 26.06 seconds during the Big George Invitational on April 29, in Minden — surpassed her own school record with a quarter-lap time of 25.99 seconds.

In the 1600 meters, Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson outkicked everyone with a one-mile time of 5:25.24.

A pair of local throwers, launched their ways to regional titles — Spring Creek senior Ella Buzzetti winning the shot put with a toss of 35-feet-2-1/2-inches and Elko sophomore Shirley Huckins topping the discus with a distance of 101-feet.

Regional Runners-Up

Along with six regional champions, five events resulted in runner-up finishers from the local competitors.

Christean — to go along with her 200-meter title — was a runner-up twice.

She set a career record with a time of 12.77 seconds in the 100 meters and crossed in 47.73 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

Munson grabbed two second-place medals, leading the 800 meters until the home stretch and taking second in 2:20.83 for a personal record — also crossing second in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 12:09.61.

Buzzetti, after her win in the shot put on Friday, ranked second in the discus with a personal-best throw of 94-feet-9-inches.

Third-Place Finishers

On four occasions, local athletes snagged third-place medals — two going to Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist.

Lindquist was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 16.36 seconds, and she also hit the line third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.94 seconds.

Elko senior Carly Nielsen took third place in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:18.05 for a personal record.

In the 800 meters, sophomore teammate Lilianna Haynes also set a personal best — finishing third with a half-mile time of 2:28.53.

Fourth-Place Finishers

A trio of Elko competitors notched the fourth and final berths to state in their respective events.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Christean booked her fourth individual qualification to state — placing fourth in 16.41 seconds.

Junior Reese Hatch tallied the fourth nod to state in the 3200 meters, setting a personal record in 12:21.65.

In the shot put, Elko sophomore Callee Johnson will join Buzzetti in the state field after a fourth-place throw of 29-feet-7-inches for a career best.

Fifth-Place Finishers

There were four instances in which local girls placed fifth and one spot outside of a guaranteed trip to state, but the fifth-place finishers could be used to fill vacancies should a spot open up.

In the 100 meters, Spring Creek senior Arena McDermott took fifth with a time of 13.56 seconds.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Kendyl Capurro crossed fifth in the 400 meters with a one-lap clock of 1:02.81.

For the Lady Indians, Nielsen narrowly missed her second berth to state with a fifth-place one-mile run of 5:44.03 in the 1600 meters.

Haynes also came to close to posting her second run to state in the 3200 meters, setting a personal record of 12:33.90 but finishing fifth.

Relays

Elko’s girls won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:03.97, and the Lady Spartans grabbed the fourth and final berth to state with a time of 10:24.72.

In the 4x400, the Lady Indians finished third in 4:18.49.

Spring Creek was third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:51.65.

In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Spartans protested their fifth-place finish in 53.88 seconds — one of the teams ahead of them running a transgender athlete.

But, Spring Creek’s coaches were told by the NIAA essentially that the organization had no grounds to make changes to placings due to state laws — or lack thereof — and the fact that the school recognized the person as a girl.

Up Next

The Lady Indians and the Lady Spartans will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, at Liberty High School, in Henderson.