WATCH NOW: Lady Leopards runners-up at state meet

SPARKS — After winning the 1A North regional title, the Wells girls track and field team nearly topped the standings at Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

However, the Lady Leopards — who bested Eureka by 46 points at regionals — came up seven points shy of running the table at state.

The Lady Vandals brought home the state championship with 93 points, Wells finishing second with 86 points.

In 11th place of the team standings, Owyhee mounted 28 points.

On the boys side, Jackpot ranked sixth in the team standings with 52 points.

Wells posted 16 points for 14th place, and the Braves tallied five points for 16th.

Girls Results

The Lady Braves gained big points from junior thrower Mattisen Jones, who won the discus with a 92-foot-6-inch sail — Wells senior Alaina Escamilla taking seventh at a distance of 74-feet-8-inches.

Jones set a personal record of 32-feet-5-1/2-inches for second place in the shot put.

Wells did a lion’s share of its scoring in the pole vault, placing four girls in the top-six positions.

Escamilla claimed the state title and cleared the bar at 6-feet-6-inches, senior teammate Bella Garcia also going 6-foot-6 but needing more attempts in achieving the height.

Wells junior Jorie Wright placed fifth with a 5-foot-6-inch vault, senior teammate Jimena Roque-Luna also clearing 5-feet-6-inches but doing so in more tries.

In the 800 meters, Wells senior Haylee Sethman ran second — setting a personal record in 2:37.09.

She placed fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.84 and also took fourth in a field event, clearing 4-feet-4-inches in the high jump.

In the triple jump, Owyhee senior JosieRose Thomas set a PR and spanned 27-feet-5-inches for fourth place — Wells sophomore Kira Boner not placing with a foul.

Roque-Luna gave the Lady Leopards a fifth-place performance in the 1600 meters — completing a mile in 6:56.93 — and notched a personal record of 15:38.61 for sixth place in the 3200 meters, sophomore Carolina Johnson following in seventh with a time of 16:00.36 for a PR of her own.

Wells gained points from multiple athletes in the 100-meter hurdles as well, junior Morgan Noorda and Garcia running side-by-side in lanes seven and eight — Noorda crossing sixth in 19.45 seconds and Garcia crossing immediately after for seventh in 19.48.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Thomas set a PR for the Lady Braves — closing in sixth with a time of 56.55 seconds.

She finished in seventh place in a field event, flying 12-feet-6-1/2-inches in the long jump.

Wells took second in a pair of relays.

In the 4x100, the Lady Leopards — freshman Paula Gizelle Flores, sophomore Angelica Garcia, Noorda and Escamilla — tallied a time of 58.85 seconds.

Wells, consisting of Sethman, Noorda, junior Madison Wachtel and sophomore Nicole Del Rio, also ran second in the 4x400 with a time of 4:45.63.

The Lady Leopards — Johnson, Wachtel, sophomore Lucy Beardall and Roque-Luna — crossed in 12:25.77 for third place in the 4x800 relay.

In the 4x200, Wells — Beardall, Noorda, freshman Callie Brodsho and Flores — finished fourth with a time of 2:08.18.

Boys Results

For the Jaguars, senior Hector Ontiveros —an all-state runner since his freshman season — capped his career with a pair of individual titles.

He won the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:09.63, freshman teammate Jorge Avila Fragoza finishing seventh in 2:20.47.

Ontiveros also topped the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 11:11.28, Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque crossing second in 11:27.55.

For the Leopards, senior Morgan Johnson cleared the bar at 9-feet-3-inches for third place in the pole vault.

Jackpot’s Fragoza set a PR of 5:19.60 for fourth place in the 1600 meters.

Senior teammate Jonnathan Rios ranked sixth in the 400 meters, lapping the track in 54.15 seconds.

Owyhee’s scoring was courtesy of senior Dayln Thomas, who placed in two throwing events.

He finished sixth in the shot put with a mark at 36-feet-4-1/2-inches, and Wells senior Isaac Harney took seventh with a 36-foot-1/2-inch toss.

In the discus, Thomas placed seventh — launching 104-feet-5-inches.

Collectively, the Jags won the state title in the 4x800-meter relay — posting a time of 9:01.32 — the team made up of Fragoza, junior Rey Perez, Rios and Ontiveros.

In the 4x400, Jackpot — Fragoza, Rios, Perez and Ontiveros — crossed in 3:47.39 for third place.

Perez, sophomore Jordan Mora, senior Cristian Uribe and Rios finished fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:44.79.

In the 4x100, the Jaguars — Mora, junior Rodolfo Gonzalez, Uribe and Perez — closed out the field in 52.84 seconds for eighth.

Congratulations to the Wells girls and their coaches for earning the runner-up trophy in the team standings and to Hector Ontiveros for winning multiple state championships and a relay in his final year with the Jaguars at the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

GALLERY: Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships

