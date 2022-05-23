WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans notch back-to-back titles

RENO — When the Spring Creek girls track and field team won its state championship in the spring of 2019 nobody thought there wouldn’t be another state meet for three years.

But, despite a length gap, the Lady Spartans held up the defense of their title and claimed the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships’ top spot in the team standings in the most recent installment of a state meet since before the COVID-19 shutdowns.

On Friday and Saturday, at Reed High School, in Reno, Spring Creek’s girls tallied 104 points and led second-place Lowry (78) by 26 points.

Elko ranked near the middle of the pack in 11th place with 22 points.

Spring Creek nearly pulled off the double-double, its boys taking second place in the standings — trailing state champ Moapa Valley’s winning score of 116 — the Spartans tallying 96 points collectively.

Like the girls, Elko’s boys finished right in the middle of the 20-team field in 10th place with 33 points.

Girls

Individually, Spring Creek senior Payge Walz – who has etched her name all over the SCHS record book in nearly every one the events she has ever done — provided another brilliant showing.

She won all state championships in all four of her events.

In the 200 meters, she darted across the line in 25.44 seconds.

For the 100-meter hurdles — her bread-and-butter platform — Walz laid down a time of 15.05 seconds, Elko junior Tyra Christean finishing fifth in the event with a time of 17.21 seconds.

Walz claimed her second state title in a hurdling event in the 300 hurdles — stopping the clock in 45.52 seconds — freshman teammate Jacey Lindquist setting a personal record of 48.32 for third place and Christean crossing sixth in 51.66.

From a track event to a field outing, Walz also topped the field in the triple jump — spanning 35-feet-6-1/4-inches — freshman teammate Roxanne Keim ranking third with a distance of 33-feet-10-inches for a personal record.

In the 800 meters, junior Kiely Munson gave the Lady Spartans a second-place finish — setting a personal record in 2:24.19 — Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie denied a third state championship in the distance runs on a disqualification after crossing the finish line first, the title then handed to Virgin Valley’s Kelly Denninghoff with a personal-record time of 2:22.90.

Munson continued to pad Spring Creek’s points with a fourth-place performance in the 1600 meters with a one-mile jaunt of 5:30.67 for a new PR, Elko junior Carly Nielsen also posting a personal record for sixth place in 5:49.57.

In the 3200 meters, Munson’s two-mile trek of 12:25.63 was also good enough for fourth — Elko sophomore Reese Hatch following and clocking a PR of 12:44.02 for fifth.

Spring Creek senior Julianne Buttars capped her high school career with a fifth-place throw of 88-feet-9-inches.

Another senior for the Lady Spartans, Hayden Youngblood, took fifth in the high jump — clearing the bar at 4-feet-10-inches — and ranked sixth in the long jump with a 15-foot-1/4-inch mark.

The Lady Spartans also won the championship in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:13.83, members including sophomore Aubrey Dawson, junior Macey Reed, sophomore Brianna Perchetti and Munson — who came from the middle of the field in the last lap and passed everyone down the stretch.

Elko was ahead in the last of the eight laps but couldn’t hold on, finishing second with a time of 10:15.46 — the team comprised of freshman Lilianna Haynes, Hatch, freshman Lindsey Johns and Nielsen.

In the 4x400 relay — the final event of the state meet — Spring Creek (Lindquist, Perchetti, sophomore Brianna Dimick and Reed) placed fourth with a time of 4:20.19.

The Lady Spartans ranked fifth in each of the shorter relays, posting a time of 53.06 seconds in the 4x100 and 1:52.78 in the 4x200 — the 100 team made up of junior Arena McDermott, Lindquist, senior Shyann Lamb and senior Jaleesa Woo and the 200 squad composed of McDermott, Lindquist, Lamb and Reed.

Boys

The Spartans made up a huge portion of their points in the middle-distance and distance runs.

Junior Joel Herman took second place in the 1600 meters with a personal-record mile of 4:36.79, and sophomore teammate Nathan Thomas followed in third with a PR of his own in 4:38.85.

Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett rounded out the race in eighth in 4:43.33 for a personal best.

In the two-mile, Thomas set another personal record of 10:07.18 for second place in the 3200 meters — Baggett posting another PR for the Indians in third place at 10:13.68 and Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton making it a two-three-four run of local athletes with a PR of his own in 10:14.08.

The Spartans gained another runner-up performance in a field event, sophomore Tarron Metz clearing the bar in the pole vault at 12-feet-6-inches — tying for the top height but successfully achieving the number in more attempts than Lowry junior Shaun Gilliland.

Junior teammate Jake Bradford ranked fourth in the even with a vault of 11-feet-6-inches.

In the 800 meters, Herman crossed third with a personal-record half-mile of 2:01.93 — Thomas finishing fifth in 2:03.95 for a PR as well.

Spring Creek performed well in the long jump, sophomore Michael Dorame taking third with a personal-record distance at 20-feet-4-1/2-inches — senior teammate Kayden Boyle flying 20-feet-1-inch for fifth place.

In the triple jump, the Spartan leapers swapped positions — Boyle setting a new school record of 43-feet-5-inches for third place and Dorma spanning 41-feet-1-inch for fifth place.

Spring Creek also qualified multiple athletes in the 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Dylan Dunn dug his way to third with a personal record of 42.80 seconds, senior Jacob Marizza also posting a PR in 43.77 seconds for sixth.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Elko junior Ayden Whiting ran fifth in 17.40 seconds — Spring Creek senior Josh Billat handed a disqualification.

For the Indians, sophomore Quentin Williams finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.70 seconds and set a personal record in the 200 meters and rounded off the eight-man field with a time of 23.43 seconds.

In the discus, Spring Creek senior Wyatte Bradley capped his career with a fifth-place throw on a distance of 121-feet-5-inches.

Spring Creek junior Blaze Howard ranked seventh in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.

The Spartans — Thomas, sophomore Nathan Morrill, Hamilton and Herman — posted a second-place race in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:51.44.

Elko finished fourth in two relays, sophomore Eli Filayson, senior Jarett Taylor, senior Andres Cervantes and Williams doing so in the 4x200 with a time of 1:34.06 and Baggett, junior Landon Lenz, senior Gavin Nicola and senior Philip Neff accomplishing the feat in the 4x400 with a time of 8:54.15.

In the 4x400, the Indians — consisting of sophomore Tyler Wiseman, Neff, junior Caden Wallace and Cervantes — crossed fifth with a time of 3:34.68, the Spartans (Dunn, junior Michael Schafer, junior Caiden Cunningham and Bradford) taking seventh in 3:38.70.

Elko placed sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 45.67 seconds, the team made up of sophomore Jacob Aguirre, junior Chris Amaya, Williams and Finlayson.

Congratulations to the Spring Creek girls for defending their state championship, the boys for serving as the runners-up to the state title and to all the athletes and coaches who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.

