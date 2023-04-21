MURTAUGH, Idaho — The Wells track and field team had a short-turnaround, competing in a pair of out-of-state meets in less than a week.

On April 14, Wells took part in the Buffalo Stampede, in Tooele, Utah.

The Lady Leopards finished sixth in the team standings with 13 points, the boys placing seventh with four points.

During the Barry Espil Meet, on Thursday, Wells made a visit to the Gem State.

In the girls standings, the Lady Leopards ranked 13th with 13.5 points.

For the boys, Wells finished with two points and took 15th place as a team.

Buffalo Stampede

Girls

200 meters —12. Senior Morgan Noorda 31.65 seconds (SR).

100-meter hurdles — 2. Noorda 19.73 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 6. Sophomore Lillian Harney 26-feet-7-inches. 11. Sophomore Aderyn Martinez 22-feet-3-inches (SR).

Discus — 7. Harney 81-feet-4-inches. 19. Martinez 51-feet-5-inches (SR).

Long jump — 13. Sophomore Callie Brodsho 11-feet-9-3/4-inches (PR).

Boys

100 meters — 20. Sophomore Marco Flores 14.83 seconds.

Shot put — 7. Senior Isaac Harney 34-feet-7-inches (SR). 21. Senior Vander Strong 23-feet-3-inches (SR).

Discus — 7. Isaac Harney 100-feet-7-inches (PR). 17. Strong 73-feet-8-inches (SR).

Long jump — 19. Flores 13-feet-11-inches.

Barry Espil Meet

Girls

100 meters — 22. Senior Jorie Wright 15.57 seconds (SR). 29. Junior Kira Boner 16.39 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 8. Lillian Harney 27-feet-7-inches (PR).

Discus — 9. Lillian Harney 77-feet-11-inches. 13. Junior Angelica Garcia 68-feet-4-inches (PR). 23. Junior Lucy Beardall 60-feet-3-inches (PR).

Pole vault — 6. Wright 6-feet.

Triple jump — 8. Junior Carolina Johnson 27-feet-4-inches (PR). 13. Brodsho 24-feet-7-1/2-inches (PR). 15. Boner 20-feet-11-inches.

Relays

Sprint-medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 4. Wells (Beardall, Wright, Johnson and Boner) 2:33.06.

4x100 — 5. Wells (Wright, Brodsho, Garcia and Beardall) 1:02.32.

Boys

100 meters — 44. Flores 14.68 seconds. 45. Junior Grant Kington 14.84 seconds.

1600 meters — 12. Sophomore Christopher Burcham 6:50.50 (PR).

3200 meters — 7. Burcham 14:36.80 (PR).

Shot put — 15. Kington 35-feet-7-inches.

Triple jump — 11. Flores 27-feet-9-inches (PR).

Up Next

Wells will see stiff competition during its next meet from May 5-6 in the BYU Invitational, in Provo, Utah.