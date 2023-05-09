LOVELOCK — In the final event of the regular season, the Wells and Independence track and field programs geared up for the regional finals on Friday during the Pershing County meet.

In the girls standings, Wells ranked sixth as a team with 52 points.

On the boys side, the Leopards rounded out the top-10 with 18 points — the Colts finishing 12th with 13 points.

Girls

100 meters — 12. Wells senior Jorie Wright 15.55 seconds (SR).

800 meters — 7. Wells junior Kira Boner 3:20.50 (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 3. Wright 57.34 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 4. Wells sophomore Lilian Harney 27-feet-5-1/2-inches. 18. Wells junior Lucy Beardall 22-feet-2-1/2-inches. 29. Wells sophomore Cristina Salazar 17-feet-5-1/2-inches.

Discus — 3. Wells junior Nicole Del Rio 89-feet-2-inches (PR). 11. Harney 66-feet-8-1/2-inches. 15. Beardall 63-feet-3-1/2-inches (PR). 36. Salazar 25-feet-5-1/2-inches.

High jump — 7. Wells junior Carolina Johnson 4-feet-2-inches (PR).

Pole vault — 3. Wright 4-feet-2-inches (PR).

Long jump — 8. Sophomore Callie Brodsho 11-feet-5-1/2-inches.

Triple jump — 3. Johnson 27-feet-6-inches. 4. Brodsho 26-feet-6-1/2-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 2. Wells (Brodsho, senior Morgan Noorda, Wright and Del Rio) 59.01 seconds.

4x200 — 4. Wells (Beardall, junior Angelica Garcia, Johnson and Noorda) 2:16.95.

Boys

100 meters — 3. Independence senior Omarion Tims 12.84 seconds. 5. Independence sophomore Terrin Rivers 12.93 seconds. 22. Wells junior Grant Kington 14.85 seconds. 23. Wells sophomore Marco Flores 14.93 seconds. 36. Independence junior Jonathan Nabeda-Ortiz 15.13 seconds. 37. Independence senior Jesus Dominquez Quintero 15.31 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 6. Tims 26.69 seconds. 11. Rivers 27.26 seconds. 23. Independence Mauricio Quinteros 31.57 seconds. 25. Nabeda-Ortiz 32.28 seconds.

400 meters — 16. Quinteros 1:09.62 (PR).

1600 meters — 12. Wells sophomore Christopher Burcham 6:22.29 (PR).

3200 meters — 4. Burcham 14:20.31 (PR).

Shot put — 5. Wells senior Isaac Harney 35-feet-8-inches (SR). 8. Kington 32-feet-7-1/2-inches. 14. Wells freshman Carson Ballard 31-feet (PR). 28. Wells senior Ruben Cobian 25-feet-8-1/2-inches.

Discus — 2. Harney 103-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 13. Kington 83-feet-7-inches. 16. Ballard 77-feet-6-inches (PR). 19. Flores 70-feet-1-1/2-inches. 21. Cobian 64-feet-6-inches.

Long jump — 13. Flores 15-feet-1-inch (PR).

Triple jump — 13. Flores 29-feet-6-inches.

Up Next

The Division 1A North regional finals will take place Friday and Saturday, at Reed High School, in Sparks, the top-four finishers in each event advancing to the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.