ELY — On April 28, six Elko County track and field programs took part in the White Pine Invitational — West Wendover’s boys and girls leading the way in terms of team finishes.

For the boys, the Wolverines placed third with 108 points — trailing only second-place Battle Mountain (130.5) and champion Lincoln County (168.5).

Jackpot’s boys closed out the top-five with 43 points, Independence finished eighth with 12 points, Wells rounded out the top-10 with nine points, Owyhee placed 11th with eight points and Carlin capped the 12-team field with three points.

On the girls side, West Wendover placed fourth with 53 points and the Lady Leopards finished off the top-five with 47 points — Jackpot taking seventh with 26 points and Carlin falling one spot outside the top-10 to 11th with eight points.

*Results listed are for the athletes who placed in the top-10 of their respective events.

Boys

100 meters — 3. West Wendover junior Jorge Rodriguez 11.64 seconds (PR). 4. West Wendover senior Nathan Flores 11.78 seconds (PR). 6. Independence senior Omarion Tims 11.87 seconds (PR). 10. Independence sophomore Terrin Rivers 12.07 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 3. Flores 24.75 seconds (PR). 6. Rodriguez 25.45 seconds. 9. Tims 26.32 seconds.

400 meters — 2. Tims 59.17 seconds. 4. Jackpot sophomore Alfredo Aguilar 1:03.74 (SR). 6. West Wendover freshman Sylus Jimenez 1:04.70 (PR). 8. Independence junior Mauricio Quinteros 1:12.88. 9. Independence junior Jonathan Nabeda-Ortiz 1:17.08 (PR).

800 meters — 2. Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza 2:20.34 (SR). 3. West Wendover junior William Martinez 2:24.51 (SR). 4. West Wendover senior Damian Escareno 2:30.96 (PR). 5. Owyhee junior Santino Thomas 2:31.89 (PR). 7. Carlin sophomore Carter Pooley 2:36.50 (PR).

1600 meters — 2. Martinez 5:19.60 (PR). 3. Avila Fragoza 5:21.34. 4. West Wendover junior Manuel Ibarra 5:46.81 (PR). 5. Thomas 5:49.04 (PR). 7. Escareno 5:57.11 (PR). 10. Carlin junior Adam Kamensky 6:09.99.

3200 meters — 2. West Wendover junior David Rodriguez 12:49.45. 3. Ibarra 13:14.70 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 4. West Wendover senior Joey Salas 19.18 seconds (SR). 8. Carlin sophomore Azland Pinnell 21.98 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 1. Salas 48.17 seconds (PR). 5. Jackpot senior Rey Perez 51.29 seconds. 8. West Wendover sophomore Zachary Dvorack 53.46 seconds.

Shot put — 3. Wells junior Grant Kington 42-feet-5-inches (PR). 5. West Wendover senior Tristen Valdez 36-feet-6-inches (PR). 8. West Wendover senior Ryker Carter 33-feet (PR). 10. Jackpot sophomore Jesus Cortes 31-feet-10-1/2-inches. West Wendover junior David Saucedo 31-feet-10-1/2-inches.

Discus — 6. Kington 99-feet-1-inch (PR).

Long jump — 7. Salas 17-feet-6-1/2-inches (PR).

Triple jump — 9. West Wendover freshman Davian Morales 32-feet-11-inches (PR). 10. Wells sophomore Marco Flores 31-feet-10-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 5. West Wendover 51.03 seconds. 6. Jackpot (junior Jordan Mora, senior Rodolfo Gonzalez, sophomore Julian Cervantes and sophomore Giovanni Rios) 55.15 seconds.

4x200 — 3. West Wendover 1:47.85. 4. Jackpot 1:54.97.

4x400 — 3. Jackpot (Cervantes, freshman Angel Martinez, Mora and Avila Fragoza) 4:22.10. 5. West Wendover 4:25.65.

4x800 — 2. West Wendover (William Martinez, Escareno, David Rodriguez and junior Miguel Soriano) 10:01.98. 3. Jackpot (Aguilar, Angel Martinez, Perez and Avila Fragoza) 10:12.18.

Girls

200 meters — 10. Wells junior Nicole DelRio 32.90 seconds (SR).

400 meters — 2. DelRio 1:14.83 (PR). 7. Carlin freshman Emily McNamara 1:19.37 (PR). 9. Jackpot senior Luz Martinez 1:21.95.

800 meters — 2. West Wendover sophomore Shay Neaman 3:14.49. 4. Wells junior Kira Boner 3:47.53.

1600 meters — 4. West Wendover junior Daisy Luna 7:16.14. 6. West Wendover sophomore Alicia Dominguez 7:57.04. 8. West Wendover freshman Vadania Keller 8:42.24 (PR). 10. West Wendover junior Sydney Smith 10:46.75 (PR).

3200 meters — 4. Dominguez 18:27.63. 5. Keller 19:21.56 (PR). 6. Smith 26:33.15.

100-meter hurdles — 3. Wells senior Morgan Noorda 19.22 seconds (SR).

Shot put — 2. Jackpot senior Kiyarra Saltas 28-feet-6-inches. 7. West Wendover sophomore Citlali Hernandez 23-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 8. Carlin sophomore Leila Taylor 23-feet-1-1/4-inches (PR). 9. Owyhee junior Taylor Blossom 22-feet-7-inches.

Discus — 2. Saltas 82-feet-11-inches (PR). 3. DelRio 82-feet (PR). 8. Wells junior Lucy Beardall 63-feet-3-inches (PR). 9. Jackpot freshman Scarlett Garcia 63-feet-2-inches (PR).

High jump — 3. Wells junior Carolina Johnson 3-feet-10-inches (PR).

Long jump — 1. West Wendover junior Adara Griffith 15-feet-11-inches (PR). 5. Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin 12-feet-9-1/2-inches. 7. Carlin sophomore Maricris Vicente 12-feet-9-1/4-inches (PR). 9. West Wendover senior Lizette Banuelos 12-feet-8-inches (PR). 10. Johnson 12-feet-7-1/2-inches (PR).

Triple jump — 4. Johnson 28-feet-6-inches (PR). West Wendover junior Xitlaly Flores 28-feet-2-1/2-inches. 9. McNamara 26-feet-2-1/2-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 4. Wells (sophomore Callie Brodsho, DelRio, junior Angelica Garcia and Noorda) 59.77 seconds.

4x200 — 4. Wells (Beardall, Angelica Garcia, Johnson and Noorda) 2:09.56. 5. Jackpot (freshman Jocelyn Cervantes, Luz Martinez, freshman Euince Dominguez and senior Adriana Mata-Rivera) 2:17.53.

4x800 — 2. West Wendover (Luna, Keller, Alicia Dominguez and Neaman) 13:13.88. 3. Jackpot (Luz Martinez, Jocelyn Cervantes, Mata-Rivera and Euince Dominguez) 14:22.11.

Up Next

The programs will compete during the Division 2A and 1A regional championships May 12-13, at Reed high School, in Sparks.