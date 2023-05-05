WENDOVER, Utah — On Saturday, April 29, the West Wendover and Wells track and field teams made a quick trip across the state line.
In the Wendover (Utah) Invitational, the athletes laid down a plethora of top-10 finishes and tallied a number of personal records in the process.
*Results listed are for those who ranked in the top-10 of their respective events.
West Wendover Results
Girls
100 meters — 4. Isabella Richey 15.25 seconds. 9. Lizzette Banuelos 15.97 seconds.
200 meters — 7. Richey 32.34 seconds. 9. Nevaeh Covarrubias 32.58 seconds.
400 meters — 6. Covarrubias 1:15.93.
800 meters — 9. Shay Neaman 3:29.64. 10. Sydney Smith 4:40.36.
People are also reading…
1600 meters — 8. Daisy Luna 6:43.01. 10. Alicia Dominguez 7:34.15.
3200 meters — 3. Luna 15:39.24. 4. Dominguez 15:42. 5. Vadania Keller 15:57.04.
Long jump — 1. Adara Griffith 16-feet-3-inches. 5. Xitlaly Flores 12-feet-5-1/2-inches. 7. Merry Dispirito 12-feet. 8. Banuelos 11-feet-11-1/2-inches.
Discus — 7. Aileen Landeros 57-feet-9-inches. 8. Sofia Estrada 52-feet-6-1/2-inches. 9. Citlali Hernandez 49-feet-5-inches 10. Dulce Gonzalez 48-feet-3-inches.
Javelin — 3. Landeros 54-feet-2-inches.
Shot put — 6. Hernandez 22-feet-1/2-inch. 8. Gonzalez 19-feet-7-1/2-inches. 9. Landeros 19-feet-7-1/2-inches.
4x100 — 2. West Wendover 59.25 seconds.
Boys
100 meters — 3. Jorge Rodriguez 11.85 seconds. 6. Nathan Flores 12.24 seconds. 9. Zachary Dvorack 12.95 seconds.
200 meters — 5. Jorge Rodriguez 25.59 seconds.
400 meters — 2. Jorge Rodriguez 57.39 seconds. 10. Sylus Jimenez 1:05.14.
800 meters — 3. William Martinez 2:22.93. 5. Damian Escareno 2:24.67.
1600 meters — 2. Miguel Soriano 4:58.93. 7. Martinez 5:18.97.
3200 meters — 5. David Rodriguez 12:27.33. 8. Manuel Ibarra 13:29.78.
110-meter hurdles — 2. Joey Salas 19.86 seconds. 3. Ibarra 24.16 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 3. Salas 49.77 seconds. 5. Dvorack 51.83 seconds. 9. Davian Morales 55.44 seconds.
Long jump — 6. Morales 15-feet-8-inches. 8. Salas 15-feet-7-inches.
Discus — 1. Tristen Valdez 122-feet-3-inches. 3. Ryker Carter 111-feet-4-inches. 10. Martin Villa 71-feet-6-inches.
Javelin — 6. Valdez 96-feet-7-inches.
Shot put — 4. David Saucedo 33-feet-3-1/2-inches. 10. Jockssan Contreras 28-feet-5-1/2-inches.
4x100 — 2. West Wendover 3:56.05.
Wells Results
Girls
100 meters — 3. Jorie Wright 15.03 seconds. 6. Kira Boner 15.47 seconds.
200 meters — 4. Nicole DelRio 31.56 seconds. 5. Morgan Noorda 31.73 seconds. 6. Carolina Johnson 32.02 seconds.
400 meters — 5. DelRio 1:14.20.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Noorda 19.21 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 1. 57.16 seconds.
High jump — 5. Carolina Johnson 4-feet-2-inches.
Long jump — 4. Johnson 12-feet-6-1/2-inches. 10. Brodsho 10-feet-8-inches.
Discus — 2. DelRio 91-feet-11-inches. 3. Angelica Garcia 73-feet.
Shot put — 4. Garcia 22-feet-7-inches. 10. Cristina Salazar 16-feet-11-1/2-inches.
4x100 — 1. Wells 59.01 seconds.
Boys
Discus — 5. Grant Kington 95-feet-10-inches. 7. Carson Ballard 82-feet-1-1/2-inches. 9. Vander Strong 75-feet-1-inch.
Shot put — 3. Kington 35-feet-4-1/2-inches.