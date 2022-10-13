1A East volleyball roundup: Owyhee in position for solid playoff seed

OWYHEE — With the second half of the league season underway, the Owyhee volleyball team — although likely ruled out of a No. 1 seed — is in position for a solid postseason seed and a first-round bye.

On the year, the Lady Braves are 5-5 overall and 4-2 against 1A East opponents.

Owyhee’s two losses in league play are both courtesy of No. 1 Eureka (12-6-1 overall, 6-0 in league), being swept by the Lady Vandals on Sept. 23, in Eureka, and losing in four sets at home on Oct. 1.

On Sept. 24, the Lady Braves followed their three-set loss with a straight-set road win over the Lady Leopards (2-10 overall, 2-3 in league), in Wells — claiming each game by matching scores of 25-20.

Back at home, Owyhee then took out Jackpot (5-5 overall, 4-3 in league) in three sets as well by tallies of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18.

Following their second loss to Eureka, the Lady Braves mounted back-to-back straight-set victories over the Lady Railroaders (0-13 overall, 0-6 in league) — playing both matches on Oct. 7, in Carlin.

According to MaxPreps, both matches — if two were actually played at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — were won by exact scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-18.

Up Next

The Lady Braves are scheduled to face the Lady Leopards for the second time at 11 a.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.

Jackpot

Midway through the season, the Lady Jaguars have a winning percentage right down the middle at .500 but have a winning record of 4-3 in league.

Jackpot opened the league season with a three-set home sweep of Wells on Sept. 14 by scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-11; taking the season series with a five-set battle on Oct. 1 by tallies of 25-19, 25-13, 18-25, 25-27 and 15-13.

On Sept. 15, the Lady Jags swept the Lady Railroaders, in Jackpot, by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-12.

Jackpot also booked a home sweep of McDermitt on Oct. 15 by marks of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22.

The Lady Jaguars lost for the first time in straight sets on Sept. 29, in Owyhee, but bounced back with their five-set win over Wells.

Jackpot has dropped two straight in league play to No. 1 Eureka; losing a pair of best-of-three home matches against the Lady Vandals on Oct. 8 — falling 25-12 and 25-22 in the first match and 25-19 and 25-10 in the second.

Up Next

The Lady Jags were scheduled to play at noon MST on Thursday, in Hagerman, Idaho, a rematch of a three-set home loss in the season opener on Sept. 9, in Jackpot.

Jackpot will face the Lady Bulldogs (1-4 overall, 1-3 in league) for the second time at 11 a.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.

Wells

Following its five-set home loss to Jackpot on Oct. 1, the Lady Leopards dropped a four-set match against the Lady Wildcats, in Wendover, Utah, falling by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 14-25 and 8-25.

Wendover claimed the season series after a 3-0 victory on Sept. 1, in Wells.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards were slated to play the Lady Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in McDermitt — no score reported — and were scheduled to square off with the No. 1 Lady Vandals for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Eureka.

Carlin

In the first match against the Lady Braves, sophomore Kylie Kennedy led the Carlin offense with six kills — the Lady Roaders gaining two putaways by senior Addison Melendez and one from senior Krista Housley.

Carlin served two aces; one apiece by Kennedy and senior Sonia Gomez.

At the net, Kennedy was a force on defense as well — recording all four of Carlin’s blocks and making a team-high three digs.

Sophomore Bretta Melendez dug up two shots, and the defense was capped with a dig each for Gomez, Melendez, senior Aliyah Stucki and sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Up Next

The Lady Railroaders will now play the Lady Bulldogs for the second time at 3:30 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.

McDermitt won the first meeting in four sets on Sept. 24, in Carlin, by tallies of 24-26, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-21.