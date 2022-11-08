 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets

SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion.

The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4 Truckee in the regional quarterfinal on Friday but were bounced from the tournament in a straight-set loss Saturday to No. 1 Dayton — which Elko defeated twice in the regular season.

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, Elko started the match well with a 25-18 victory.

In the second, the Lady Indians edged out Truckee by a tally of 26-26 in extra points — placing the Lady Wolverines against the wall — and Elko shut the show early with a 25-21 win in the third frame.

Versus Dayton



With a trip to state on the line, Elko’s inconsistency — which was trend throughout the 3A North programs during the season — reared its heads at a bad time.

After beating Dayton twice during the regular season — the Lady Dust Devils ranked No. 2 in the state — the Lady Dust Devils ensured their wouldn’t be a third defeat to the Lady Indians in the regional semifinal.

On Saturday, Dayton asserted itself early and throughout — opening with a 25-21 victory in the first set.

Elko dropped a 25-19 contest in the second frame and was run off the floor with a double-digit, 25-15 loss in the third.

The Lady Dust Devils booked a trip to state and a position in the 3A North regional final with a three-set victory, eventually defeating Spring Creek in five sets and earning the 3A North championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tourney.

The Lady Indians closed the season with a 15-9 overall record, a 5-5 mark in conference play of the 3A North-East and a 1-1 record during the 3A North regional tournament.

Related to this story

Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters

Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters

The No. 5 Lady Indians will face No. 4 Truckee in the 3A North regional quarterfinal round at 5 p.m. Friday, at Hug High School, in Sparks.

In the regular season, the Lady Wolverines beat the Lady Indians in five sets on Sept. 16, in Truckee.

Spring Creek prevails in 5-set grind at Elko

Spring Creek prevails in 5-set grind at Elko

Spring Creek closed the match on a 9-4 run for a 15-12 victory — gridlocking the season series at one match apiece and tying the league records at 5-3 each on Elko’s senior night.

Lady Indians sweep Dayton, fall short against Fernley

Lady Indians sweep Dayton, fall short against Fernley

The Lady Indians (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) were slated to play an important home match against the Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 4-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko won the first meeting in four sets on Sept. 27, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians show grit against Fallon

Lady Indians show grit against Fallon

Elko (11-4 overall, 4-1 in league) will begin the second half of its league slate on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and at noon Saturday, in Fernley.

Lady Indians take out Lady Spartans in four

Lady Indians take out Lady Spartans in four

The Lady Spartans (8-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will play on the road against Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, and host Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (11-3 overall, 3-0 in league) will host Fallon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Lowry at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee

Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee

The Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 4-1 against 3A North) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East against Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing the home stand with a noon Saturday tipoff versus Fernley.

Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts

Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts

The Lady Indians (6-2 overall, 3-0 against 3A North) will play the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires allowing — and will take on the Lady Railroaders at noon Saturday, in Sparks.

Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall

Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall

“We have a lot of well-rounded athletes. I think we will get out of our defense and transition to offense quickly, and we are big and tall at the net with George and Larsen,” King said. “They have huge verticals, so our blocking should be very good.”

