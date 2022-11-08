Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets

SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion.
The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4 Truckee in the regional quarterfinal on Friday but were bounced from the tournament in a straight-set loss Saturday to No. 1 Dayton — which Elko defeated twice in the regular season.
Versus Truckee
Against the Lady Wolverines, Elko started the match well with a 25-18 victory.
In the second, the Lady Indians edged out Truckee by a tally of 26-26 in extra points — placing the Lady Wolverines against the wall — and Elko shut the show early with a 25-21 win in the third frame.
Versus Dayton
With a trip to state on the line, Elko’s inconsistency — which was trend throughout the 3A North programs during the season — reared its heads at a bad time.
After beating Dayton twice during the regular season — the Lady Dust Devils ranked No. 2 in the state — the Lady Dust Devils ensured their wouldn’t be a third defeat to the Lady Indians in the regional semifinal.
On Saturday, Dayton asserted itself early and throughout — opening with a 25-21 victory in the first set.
Elko dropped a 25-19 contest in the second frame and was run off the floor with a double-digit, 25-15 loss in the third.
The Lady Dust Devils booked a trip to state and a position in the 3A North regional final with a three-set victory, eventually defeating Spring Creek in five sets and earning the 3A North championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tourney.
The Lady Indians closed the season with a 15-9 overall record, a 5-5 mark in conference play of the 3A North-East and a 1-1 record during the 3A North regional tournament.