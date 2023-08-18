SPRING CREEK — In 2022, the Spring Creek volleyball team made it all the way to state.

The Lady Spartans were 14-12 overall and 5-5 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — finishing fourth in the conference — but advanced to the 3A state tournament with a 3-2 victory over Lowry in the 3A North regional quarterfinal and booked its state qualification with a straight-set victory over South Tahoe in the semifinal.

In the regional final, Spring Creek was beaten by Dayton 3-2 in a five-set grind.

At state, the Lady Spartans were blanked in straight frames by eventual state champ Boulder City in the semifinal round.

For the 2023 season, Spring Creek will be led by head coach Arrayana Edwards — who has taken over for Alley Shafer following the birth of her daughter in early April.

“The girls have been very supportive of me,” Edwards said. “They look pretty good and have been very adaptable. I think it’s going to be a good year.”

In 2023, Spring Creek’s roster — at least its starters — will look vastly different than last year’s team that went to state.

Departures

Defending League MVP Roxanne Keim has transferred to Elko.

Rylee Keim graduated after providing 203 kills — second on the team and fourth in the league — was second on the team and eighth in the conference with 32 aces, finished third on the roster and 12th in the league with 199 digs and was third on the team and closed out the top-20 in the conference with 12 blocks.

The Lady Spartans also graduated senior setter Jenna Windous, who paced the team in several areas on offense and defense — finishing third in the league with 347 assists and fourth in the conference with 42 aces.

Windous also killed 73 shots (12th in the league) and dug up 189 balls (15th in the conference).

At libero, the Lady Spartans must replace graduated Brynly Stewart — who led the team and was second in the league with 316 digs.

She was 18th in the league with 19 aces, dished 24 assists and put away 14 shots.

Spring Creek also graduated middle blocker Ebony Dastrup, who killed 29 balls, blocked seven shots served five aces and added 36 digs.

The Lady Spartans also graduated defensive specialists Kristine Stephens and Kylie Harris, who recorded 112 digs and 19 digs, respectively.

Returners

For the 2023 season, the Lady Spartans will rely heavily on the defense and offense of senior Brianna Dimick — who is coming off a torn ACL in her knee during the beginning of the basketball season.

As a junior, Dimick, playing middle blocker and opposite hitter, tallied 49 kills, 13 aces, led the team and finished 11th in the league with 30 blocks and added 52 digs.

Running the offense will be junior setter Brynlee Petersen, who was called up to the varsity in the middle of her sophomore season.

She was second on the team with 60 assists, dug up 29 balls, booked four kills, served two aces and blocked a shot.

As a junior, senior Addison McCahill tallied 20 digs, 15 assists, 10 kills and two aces — Edwards planning to play her on the right side of the offense.

On the outside, now-junior Morgan Muth should become one of Spring Creek’s best offensive weapons — turning in 10 digs, eight kills, four blocks and four assists as a sophomore.

In the middle, fellow junior Hadleigh Olsen posted three kills, two blocks and a dig in limited opportunities during her sophomore season.

Now-junior Ashlynn Sorenson was called up to the varsity for the postseason as a sophomore and will be another outside hitter for the Lady Spartans.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans will return senior Kendra Hampton — who notched 23 assists, nine digs, four aces and two kills as a junior.

Newcomers

Edwards expects junior Paige Luzier to play libero, joined defensively by junior Cambria Upton and senior Amaris Llamas.

On offense, sophomore Avery Merrill will back up Petersen at setter and junior Naomi Morrison will hit from the right side.

Strengths

“I think our strengths are communication and chemistry,” Edwards said. “We have a good hitting lineup, and the girls make good decisions at the net.”

Improvements

“We have to eliminate mental errors and limit the times we have a lack of focus,” she said.

Season Openers

Edwards and the Lady Spartans will begin the season at the Yerington tournament, playing the Yerington JV at 10 a.m. Friday — following up against Galena at 2 p.m. and Pyramid Lake at 4 p.m.

Teams will be re-seeded for Saturday’s matches after the conclusion of pool play.

