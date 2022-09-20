Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee

TRUCKEE, California — The Elko volleyball team split its weekend matches; falling a set shy against a perennial power and sweeping a bottom dweller.

On Friday, the Lady Indians nearly knocked off the Lady Wolverines on the road — dropping a five-set thriller in Truckee, California.

As expected, Elko bounced back Saturday with a three-set sweep of the Lady Railroader, in Sparks.

Versus Truckee

The Lady Indians let the Lady Wolverines know that it would not be an easy victory from the opening tip, Elko claiming a back-and-forth battle by a tally of 29-27 in the first set in extra points.

Truckee responded like the champion it is with a commanding 25-11 victory in the second frame and blew through Elko 25-13 in the third, placing the Lady Indians against elimination.

But, the Lady Indians did not go quietly — forcing a fifth frame with a 25-20 win in the fourth.

In the race to 15, Truckee opened an 11-8 lead — only to see Elko score three in a row and tie the contest at 11-all.

The Lady Wolverines and the Lady Indians traded points to 12, and Truckee took the next-two points and placed Elko at match-point with the score at 14-12.

Elko staved off elimination with a point to make the score 14-13, but the Lady Wolverines closed the show with a 15-13 victory.

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen was a beast, posting a team-high seven kills and a block.

Senior Aurora Eklund played well, finishing with five kills and a rejection of her own.

Junior Amaya Meza put down four shots, senior Lucy Salyer closed with three kills and a block and senior Lexi Ruiz, junior Holly Hernandez, senior Takara Rowley and junior Lilli Pastor tallied two putaways apiece.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes served a roster-best two aces.

Senior Allison Padilla, junior Carly George and Meza dropped an ace each.

Ruiz topped the team with 19 assists, Harris followed with five, Hackworth dished thee, Padilla added two and Cervantes tacked on another.

At libero, Harris led Elko with 14 digs — Pastor and Eklund each nearing double digits with nine.

Ruiz dug up seven shots, Cervantes made four digs, Meza and Padilla added three apiece and Salyer made two of her own — the defense closed out with a dig each from Larsen, Rowley and Hackworth.

Versus Sparks

Against Sparks, Elko had little trouble — sweeping the Lady Railroaders by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17.

Salyer led the Lady Indians offensively with six kills, followed by four putaways from Larsen and three downed shots by Rowley.

George posted two kills and a block, Pastor put down two balls and Eklund added a putaway and Elko’s other block.

Meza, Harris, junior Addie Mallea, Hernandez and Hackworth each finished with one kill.

The Lady Indians aced Sparks with regularity — serving 25 as a team.

Meza closed with a team-high six aces, Hackworth dropped five, Ruiz served four and Elko gained three apiece from Cervantes and Harris.

Pastor finished with two aces, Mallea and Eklund posting one each.

Hackworth notched a team-best seven assists, Ruiz added four, Harris and Padilla tallied three apiece and the dimes were rounded off with one each by Meza, Pastor and George.

Defensively, Harris dug up a roster-high seven shots — Meza and Pastor booking four digs each and Hackworth posting three.

Ruiz, Rowley and Eklund each made one dig.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 4-1 against 3A North) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East against Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing the home stand with a noon Saturday tipoff versus Fernley.