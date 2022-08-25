Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall

ELKO — For the upcoming season, the Elko volleyball team — the third for head coach Jordan King — the Lady Indians, despite a large number of crucial losses due to graduation, appear to be loaded with athleticism.

In the fall of 2021 — the second season of the year — Elko missed out on the playoffs, posting an 8-11 record and a 3-7 mark in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

The Lady Indians ranked fifth out of six teams in the conference, only the top-three squads qualifying for the postseason.

But, turning the page — tryouts provided a large number of prospective athletes.

“We had a lot out of kids out. We kept 47 and two managers out of 55 kids,” King said. “We have 18 on the freshman team, 14 on the JV and 15 on the varsity.”

King said the overall level of play may be down, due to the freshmen “not being as skilled as they usually are because of the years lost to COVID” but thinks the potential for improvement is a high ceiling.

Even with the departures of several all-league players, the cupboard is not bare for the Lady Indians — who bring back a number of returners from last year’s team.

As a sophomore, now-junior Pacey Harris was a 2nd-Team All-League performer at setter.

In her second year of varsity volleyball, she was credited with 52 assists, 23 digs, four aces and three kills in a low number of recorded matches.

She was credited with a season-high 15 assists against Truckee and made six digs versus Hug.

For the upcoming season, King said Harris will move from setter to the back row and play libero.

The Lady Indians also return senior Aurora Eklund, who was an honorable mention for the league awards as a junior — earning her recognition as a utility player.

Playing both as a hitter and a defender — through 10 matches posted to Elko’s Hudl account — she notched 16 digs, three kills, two assists and an ace.

King plans on Eklund playing on the outside more as a hitter for her final season.

At setter, King expects three girls to see time — the bulk going to senior Allison Padilla, senior Lexi Ruiz and junior Julia Hackworth.

“I think we are going to run a 6-2. We have versatile hitters; outside or opposite,” King said.

As a junior, Padilla — according to uncomplete stats — led the roster with 27 assists, tied for the team high with nine aces, ranked second on the team with 20 digs, put down 11 kills and blocked two shots.

In her junior year, Ruiz posted four kills, four aces, six assists and four digs.

Now-junior Amaja Meza will provide another weapon on the outside.

As a sophomore, she split fourth on the team with 15 putaways, tied for third with six aces, finished fourth with 12 assists, split fourth with 13 digs and booked fifth with four swats.

Junior middle Carly George also showed tremendous promise during her first year of varsity ball during her sophomore season.

She, like Meza, tagged 15 kills and led the team with 15 rejections — through 13 sets worth of stats.

On the outside, seniors Lucy Salyer and Takara Rowley will see increased roles.

As juniors, Salyer tallied nine kills, split third on the roster with five blocks, made seven digs, dished three assists and served an ace — Rowley notching five putaways, three aces, two rejections and eight digs.

In the middle, now-sophomore Brakkin Larsen emerged late in her freshman season.

Moved up the varsity during the middle of the year, her size and length provided problems for opposing hitters — also providing emphatic smashes of her own.

Defensively, now-junior Bryleigh Cervantes topped Elko’s stats with 26 digs, made three assists and served one ace.

As for newcomers, King expects contributions on the outside from sophomore hitter Lilli Pastor, in the middle by sophomore junior Addiyson Mallea, at opposite hitter from junior Holly Hernandez and on the back row by sophomore defensive specialist Merisa Ginnings.

Strengths

“We have a lot of well-rounded athletes. I think we will get out of our defense and transition to offense quickly, and we are big and tall at the net with George and Larsen,” King said. “They have huge verticals, so our blocking should be very good.”

Improvements

“We always had pretty good defense, but I want to improve our transition from serve-receive,” King said.

Season Opener

The Lady Indians will open their 2022 schedule with pool play on Friday at the Yerington tournament.

Home Openers

Elko will tip off its 3A North stretch at home, facing Hug at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and North Valleys at noon Sept. 3, at Centennial Gymnasium.