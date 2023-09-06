FERNLEY — Through two matches of 3A North-East play, the Elko volleyball team had just one blip — a minor one — posting a pair of road wins.

Against Dayton, the Lady Indians took Friday’s match in four sets — winning 3-1.

On Saturday, Elko closed the road trip with a straight-set win over Fernley.

Versus Dayton

In the first set, the Lady Indians dropped a 25-20 battle.

But, Elko closed the match with three straight victories — each by slim margins — winning 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22.

Senior Carly George paced the offense with eight kills, senior Amaja Meza and junior Addison Seipp followed with seven putaways apiece and sophomore Presley Harris downed five shots.

Senior Holly Hernandez killed two attempts, and the kills were rounded out with one each by senior Pacey Harris and senior Olivia Guerra.

Pacey Harris, Presley Harris and senior Julia Hackworth served three aces apiece — senior Bryleigh Cervantes, senior Lilli Pastor and Seipp chalking up one each.

Hackworth led the offense with 26 assists; Elko gaining two assists from Pacey Harris.

George also energized the defense at the net with three blocks, Hernandez denied two shots and Hackworth stuffed one.

In the back, Pacey Harris notched a team-high 15 digs — Hackworth recording double digits with 11.

Presley Harris dug up nine shots, Meza added seven and Cervantes chipped in six.

Junior Merisa Ginnings made three digs, Guerra turned in two and Seipp dug up one ball.

Versus Fernley

Following a close win of 25-22 in the first set, the Lady Indians took control and shut out the Lady Vaqueros in straight sets with comfortable victories of 25-16 and 25-17.

Hackworth didn’t just distribute, she attacked — leading Elko with 15 assists and nine kills.

Presley Harris put away seven balls, George tallied six kills and Pastor put down four attempts.

Seipp finished with three kills, and Meza closed out the offense with one putaway.

As a team, Elko served 10 aces — Pastor leading the way with four and Seipp adding three.

Pacey Harris served two aces and Cervantes posted another.

Cervantes made five assists and the Lady Indians earned two assists from Pacey Harris, Presley Harris and Meza.

Ginnings and Guerra each notched one assist.

Defensively, Pacey Harris led the team with 19 digs — Hackworth following closely with 18.

Presley Harris and Cervantes finished with six digs apiece, Ginnings and Meza closed with three each and Seipp added two.

Elko gained one dig apiece from Hernandez, Pastor and Guerra.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will host Lowry at 6 p.m. Friday and Fallon at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.