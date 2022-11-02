Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters

WINNEMUCCA — After clinching a berth in the postseason with a four-set victory over South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team closed the regular season with back-to-back three-set losses on the road.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Indians were swept in Fallon.

Elko followed with another shutout loss against Lowry on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Winnemucca.

Versus Fallon

The Lady Greenwave set the tone with a 25-18 victory in the first frame, dug out a 28-26 win in the second and closed the show with a 25-23 victory in the third set.

Elko’s offense was paced by seven kills apiece from senior Aurora Eklund and junior Carly George.

Senior Lexi Ruiz, sophomore Addison Seipp, junior Lilli Pastor and senior Lucy Salyer added two kills each and the offense was rounded out with a putaway apiece for junior Bryleigh Cervantes and senior Takara Rowley.

Harris and Pastor served two aces each, and Cervantes and George tacked on one apiece.

Ruiz dished 15 assists, Harris followed with three and sophomore Merisa Ginnings and Eklund posted one each.

Seipp led the defensive charge at the net with two blocks, and Salyer denied one shot.

Harris posted a team-high 21 digs, Eklund dug up 12 shots and Pastor capped the double-digit diggers with 11.

Ruiz neared double figures with nine digs, Ginnings added four, George made three and the Lady Indians gained two digs each from Cervantes, junior Amaya Meza and Seipp.

Versus Lowry

The Lady Indians were swept in both meetings against the Lady Buckaroos, who won the second matchup with ease by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-20.

George put away a team-high eight shots, Eklund added five kills, Salyer notched three kills and Seipp and Rowley each killed two balls — the offense closed with a putaway apiece from Harris, Ruiz and Pastor.

Harris chalked up a roster-best three aces, Ginnings served two of her own and Ruiz, junior Julia Hackworth and Eklund posted one each.

Ruiz dished a team-high nine assists, Hackworth added eight and Harris and Rowley tallied one apiece.

At the net, George rejected three shots — Seipp and Salyer each swatting one offering.

Harris dug up 15 shots, Rowley made eight digs, Eklund added seven and Ginnings followed with six.

Ruiz, Seipp and Salyer each made three digs and the defense was closed out with a dig each for Cervantes, junior Addie Mallea and George.

Up Next

The No. 5 Lady Indians will face No. 4 Truckee in the 3A North regional quarterfinal round at 5 p.m. Friday, at Hug High School, in Sparks.

In the regular season, the Lady Wolverines beat the Lady Indians in five sets on Sept. 16, in Truckee.