ELKO — In sports, nothing is certain — that’s why they play the games.

But, the Elko volleyball team should be in position for a pretty good season.

“The girls look pretty good, and I think we could have a strong year,” said Elko head coach Jordan King.

In 2022, the Lady Indians posted a 14-9 overall record and finished third with a 5-5 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

In the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, Elko blanked Truckee in three sets but were shut out in straight sets against Dayton in the regional semifinal with a trip to state on the line.

For the upcoming season, Elko brings back 10 of the athletes from the 2022 squad — also adding a major weapon.

In addition to double-digit returners, the Lady Indians have also gained the services of the defending 3A North-East MVP.

Roxanne Keim, now a junior, has transferred to Elko from Spring Creek after leading the Lady Spartans to the 3A state tournament last year.

Although, she is still waiting to be cleared through the NIAA.

As a sophomore, she led Spring Creek and was third in the league with 205 kills.

Keim was also fourth in the conference with 251 digs, 15th in the league with 22 aces and 15th in the league with 18 blocks.

Another newcomer for the Lady Indians is sophomore Presley Harris, who is expected to play on the outside or as a defensive specialist.

Senior Olivia Guerra will plan on the right side or as an outside hitter for her first year of varsity ball.

“The new girls have fit in really well with the girls already,” King said.

Returners

Elko brings back senior Pacey Harris, and she will play libero, defensive specialist or as a backup setter.

In 2022, she topped the Lady Indians and was fifth in the league with 39 aces — finishing seventh in the conference with a team-high 237 digs.

She also turned in 47 assists.

Offensively and defensively, the Lady Indians will rely heavily on junior Brakkin Larsen — who come up to the varsity as a freshman and took her game to new heights as a sophomore.

Larsen led Elko and ranked seventh in the league with 40 blocks, also charging the team with a roster-high 114 putaways — finishing eighth in the league in kills.

At the net, now-senior Carly George also returns in the middle after breaking out last season as a junior.

She was second on the team and ninth in the conference with 102 kills, tying for 11th in the league and second on the roster with 30 blocks.

Elko’s offense also returns senior Amaja Meza, who finished her junior year with 55 kills, 13 aces and supplied 74 digs and 13 blocked shots.

Fellow senior Holly Hernandez downed 44 balls, rejected 11 shots and dug up 22 more in her junior season.

The firepower will be aided by senior Lilli Pastor, who recorded 38 kills and 33 digs as a junior.

Now-junior Addison Seipp — after coming up to the varsity as a sophomore — will play on the opposite side or in the middle.

Elko’s offense — King planning to play a 5-1 to provide consistency for the hitters — will be orchestrated by senior setter Julia Hackworth.

As a junior, she finished second on the team with 51 assists, tallied 42 digs, served 12 aces, killed six balls and blocked a shot.

“I think Julia is really ready to lead our offense at setter,” King said.

Defensively, the Lady Indians bring back a healthy portion of its core.

Senior Bryleigh Cervantes turned in 57 digs and ranked second on the team and 12th in the league with 12 aces.

She will be aided by now-junior Merisa Ginnings, who notched 49 digs and 11 aces in her sophomore campaign.

Strengths

“I think we should be pretty good at the net on offense and defense,” King said. “Our hitters are aggressive, we are pretty tall and our block should be pretty strong. And, the girls have played together for a long time.”

Improvements

King said she would like her team to improve its serve-receive by “picking up the ball earlier and getting into our offense faster.”

Season Openers

The Lady Indians were slated to play their first games of the season at the Yerington tournament, facing Smith Valley at 10 a.m. Friday, Portola (California) at noon and Mineral County at 3 p.m.

After Elko’s games on Friday, teams will be re-seeded from pool play for Saturday’s matches.